Lucid Air Shows Its Darker Side with Introduction of New "Stealth Look"

The Stealth Look for Lucid Air makes its public debut during Monterey Car Week at Motorlux on Wednesday, August 17

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced Stealth Look, a new optional exterior design theme for Lucid Air with a darker and overtly sporting personality.

"From its inception, Lucid Air was designed for two distinct looks that reflect the duality of its personality: standard Platinum Look, which highlights its luxurious nature; and now Stealth Look, which is simultaneously assertive yet under-the-radar," said Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand, Lucid Group.

"Lucid Air is undeniably one of the highest-performance vehicles on the road as exemplified by the Air Grand Touring Performance, with 1,050 horsepower, which secured the title of fastest production car in the Hillclimb Timed Shootout at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The sinister style of Stealth Look is a perfect complement."

Stealth Look will be available as an option for Air Grand Touring Performance, Air Grand Touring, and Air Touring.

Stealth Look darkly redefines the nature of Lucid Air, with changes to 35 components on the exterior of the vehicle – with dramatic effect. Among the most immediately visible changes, Air's mirror caps and distinctive cantrails framing the Glass Canopy roof feature a darker Stealth finish. Elements of the lower body trim, as well as the trim around the Intelligent Micro Lens Array headlights and one-piece blade taillights also feature the new darker Stealth Satin finish.

With Stealth Look, many exterior components that would otherwise be finished in platinum instead feature a dark Stealth Polished finish, reminiscent of the spéculaire black polishing technique employed in fine horology and jewelry. These include the front nose blade, C-pillar flags, and lower door and fascia trim. Elsewhere, Stealth Look adds black gloss and satin graphite accents to further enhance the sharpened appearance.

Stealth Look also includes unique wheel designs and finishes for each wheel size (wheel size availability depends on Air model variant):

21-inch Aero Sport Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts

20-inch Aero Lite Stealth wheels, with satin black wheel inserts

Stealth Look can be paired with the full palette of exterior colors: Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

Stealth Look is priced at $6,000 USD ($7,500 CAD) and planned for introduction in Q1 2023.

Customers will be able to configure a Lucid Air with Stealth Look using the "Design Yours" Configurator starting Wednesday, August 10. Customers can also utilize Lucid Studio Live, a private virtual tour that lets customers browse and build their dream car with the guidance of a Lucid team member. Each one-to-one tour allows plenty of time for questions and offers an incredible 360° look at Lucid Air. Customers can see everything from views inside the cabin, into the trunk and frunk, to outside, and even above the vehicle—all set in their choice of iconic California backdrops. From there, customers can save a favorite design configuration to their Lucid account if they wish.

Customers interested in Lucid Studio Live can reach out to sales@lucidmotors.com to schedule their private virtual tour.

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

