Fall Aging Wellness Expo Celebrates Healthy and Active Lifestyles at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa

Nevada's largest one-day seniors event is expected to attract record crowds.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest Aging Wellness Expo for active adults 50+ returns for the second seasonal event this year. This year's fall Aging Wellness Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Optum Care Network of Nevada, returns to Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expo welcomes supporting sponsors, which include Intermountain Healthcare, Comprehensive Cancer Centers, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, Humana, and P3 Health Partners.

www.reviewjournal.com (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Review-Journal) (PRNewswire)

Health, financial, home improvement companies, and countless resources are accessible to all expo goers. Early birds can enjoy coffee sponsored by Intermountain Healthcare and, in the afternoon, sample healthy snacks brought to you by Comprehensive Cancer Centers. Top experts and speakers will address topics including brain health, healthy living, preventative screenings, benefits of exercise for seniors, and Medicare basics.

"We're thrilled to host the largest one-day senior expo in the state," Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said. "The overwhelming response from our readers attending the long-running fall event resulted in adding a second Aging Wellness Expo in the spring," said Moyer. "It's a great opportunity for the RJ community to come together twice a year to learn about health trends while sampling products and services that can enhance lives."

The YMCA of Southern Nevada will feature demonstrations on the Center Well Senior Primary Care Active Stage, including Zumba Gold and Hot Hula Fitness. At the Red Rock Main Stage, this year's entertainment lineup includes the "Swing It Girls," a production of vintage 40's vocals, "Sinatra Forever" featuring Rick Michel, and local jazz chanteuse Amanda King. Also, back by popular demand is the caricature artist booth featuring two Review-Journal artists sketching original keepsakes.

This year's Aging Wellness RJ Village will showcase some of your favorite Review-Journal print and digital products, including rjmagazine, vegasnation.com, and the Mobbed Up podcast series. You'll also meet award-winning journalists throughout the day, including two-time Pulitzer prize-winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez, columnist Victor Joecks, and health reporter Mary Hynes. 7@7 digital news anchor Renee Summerour and Review-Journal special assignment producer Carrie Roper will serve as emcees.

Go to AgingwellnessExpo.com for updates and schedules. Also, follow the Review-Journal's Aging Wellness on Facebook for news and information about 50+ active lifestyles. Next spring's Aging Wellness Expo 2023 takes place Saturday, March 25, 2023, at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa.

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed itself from an award-winning newspaper that not only delivers local and community news but spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact:

Christopher Calloway

702-383-0469

ccalloway@reviewjournal.com

https://www.reviewjournal.com/agingwellness/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal