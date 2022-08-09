FDA Issues Warning Letters to Three Companies for Selling Unapproved New Drugs for Mole and Skin Tag Removal

Amazon among companies cited for offering products that are not FDA-approved

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it issued three warning letters to companies for introducing mole and skin tag removal products into interstate commerce that are unapproved new drugs, in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). There are no FDA-approved over-the-counter drug products for the removal of moles and skin tags.

"It is the FDA's duty to protect public health from harmful products not approved for the U.S. marketplace" said Donald D. Ashley, J.D., director of the Office of Compliance in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "The agency's rigorous surveillance works to identify threats to public health and stop these products from reaching our communities. This includes where online retailers like Amazon are involved in the interstate sale of unapproved drug products. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that online retailers do not sell products that violate federal law."

Moles should be evaluated by a health care practitioner. Self-diagnosis and treatment of moles could lead to delayed cancer diagnosis and treatment, and even cancer progression. The FDA has issued a consumer warning noting that products marketed for removing moles and other skin lesions can cause injuries and scarring. The sale of these products risks public health and may jeopardize consumers' health when used without consulting a health care professional.

The FDA issued the warning letters to:

The mole and skin tag removal products sold by these firms have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness or quality and require FDA approval. The introduction or delivery for introduction of these products into interstate commerce without an approved application is an additional violation of the FD&C Act.

Today's warning letters alert the companies that failure to adequately address the violations cited by the FDA may result in legal action including seizure and/or injunction. The companies have 15 days from receipt of the warning letter to respond to the agency with actions they have taken to address any violations. The FDA will continue to use all tools available to protect public health and remove fraudulent or unproven drug products from the U.S. marketplace. Warning letters are not meant to be final agency action.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care professionals to report any adverse events to the agency's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program so the agency can take action to protect the public from any unsafe products. The FDA works to protect consumers by informing about the risks and how to buy online safely.

Additional resources:

Media Contact: Audra Harrison , 301-908-6101

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Food and Drug Administration) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration