LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.44

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Third quarter dividend is $.44 per share, an increase of 4.8% versus 3Q 2021
  • Indicated dividend yield is 4.3%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 51 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.44 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.8% versus the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.76 per share, the yield is 4.3%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $40.51 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 139-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 130 manufacturing facilities located in 17 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com
Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations

