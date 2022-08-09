Nielsen Postpones Court and Special Meetings of Shareholders to Permit Finalization of Preliminary Agreement Between Consortium and WindAcre

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) today announced that the court meeting and the special meeting of its shareholders ("the Meetings") due to be held today have been postponed. The purpose of the Meetings was to consider and vote on proposals to give effect to the transaction contemplated by the previously announced definitive agreement for the Company to be acquired by a private equity consortium (the "Consortium") composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with other institutional partners (collectively "Brookfield"). The Meetings have been postponed to allow the Consortium to seek to finalize a preliminary agreement with The WindAcre Partnership LLC ("WindAcre"), the beneficial owner of approximately 27% of Nielsen's ordinary shares.

Under the preliminary agreement, WindAcre would join the Consortium with respect to a portion of its shares and would receive $28 per share – the same price to be paid to all other shareholders – for its remaining shares. Although there can be no assurance that the preliminary agreement will be finalized, assuming it is finalized, the Company will supplement its proxy statement to reflect the terms of the agreement between the Consortium and WindAcre and will present the transaction to shareholders for approval as expeditiously as possible.

Nielsen and the Consortium remain bound by the terms of the definitive agreement to give effect to the proposed transaction, and Nielsen's Board of Directors has made no change to its recommendation that its shareholders vote in favor of all of the proposals at the meetings to approve and give effect to the proposed transaction.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead financial advisors to Nielsen. PJT Partners is also acting as an advisor to Nielsen, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Clifford Chance LLP, DLA Piper, and Baker McKenzie are serving as legal advisors to Nielsen. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP are serving as legal advisors to Evergreen and the Consortium, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to Brookfield. BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Evergreen and Brookfield.

About Elliott and Evergreen

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2022. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. is Elliott's Menlo Park affiliate, which focuses on technology investing.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX:BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX:BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

