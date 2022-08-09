ShardSecure® To Present at Black Hat Cybersecurity Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, inventor of the innovative MicroshardTM technology that mitigates data security and privacy risks in the cloud, will be exhibiting at Black Hat 2022, the leading information security event, from August 6 to 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While at Black Hat, ShardSecure will showcase their patented microsharding solution at Booth #30 in the Business Hall's Innovation City.

During the conference, ShardSecure will demonstrate how microsharding renders sensitive data unintelligible in the wrong hands, offering crucial protection in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. ShardSecure Lead Developer Anthony Whitehead will present "Microsharding, an Alternative to Encryption for Data at Rest" from 2:25 to 2:45 p.m. PT on August 10 in the Business Hall, Theater C. Additionally, VP of Marketing Marc Blackmer will be interviewed on microsharding and encryption by Chuck Harold of SecurityGuyTV at 9:20 a.m. PT on August 11.

"We're looking forward to making new connections and sharing how we can help organizations strengthen their data resilience, maintain business continuity, and mitigate the impact of ransomware," said Marc Blackmer. "Black Hat is an excellent opportunity for ShardSecure to participate in key industry conversations, strengthen our brand, and grow our networking opportunities."

Microshard technology works to desensitize sensitive data by digitally shredding it into tiny microshards. Those microshards are then mixed with poison data and distributed to multiple customer-owned storage locations of the customer's choosing. Its self-healing data also reverses unauthorized data deletion and tampering — including ransomware — for data at rest.

Through its ability to reconstruct data impacted by storage service outages, ShardSecure also helps protect against the effects of data loss and allows business operations to continue unaffected during an outage.

"We're pleased to be sharing Microshard technology with a wide audience of thought leaders and vendors at Black Hat," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "Combined with several new partnerships and our recent availability in Azure Marketplace, Black Hat is allowing us to reach more organizations with our innovative data security and data resilience solution. We look forward to continuing the discussion about how we can help organizations maintain control of their sensitive data in the cloud while protecting it from outages and attacks."

About Black Hat

Now in its 25th year, Black Hat USA is a leading cybersecurity event. With trainings, briefings, and virtual and in-person events, Black Hat 2022 will present the latest research, development, and trends in the information security industry.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. It believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of the patented Microshard technology, ShardSecure cloud-enables sensitive data by desensitizing it in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

