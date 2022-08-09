Tracy-Locke Rebrands with Intentional Focus on Its People and Beliefs

Agency introduces compelling commerce as strategic vision and focuses on its people as cofounders of the agency's future

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy-Locke, leading commerce and communications agency, is introducing a new brand identity centered around the belief that there is no commerce problem in the world creativity cannot solve. This comes on the heels of two gold and one silver Effie awards in the Omnichannel Shopper Solution and Multi-Retailer Shopper Solution categories, solidifying Tracy-Locke's track record of creative innovation that uniquely positions the agency to deliver compelling commerce to the marketplace.

As part of its people-first rebrand, the agency is reintroducing the hyphen to its name as a symbol of its people, who are all co-founders of the agency's future. The small-but-mighty hyphen represents the agency's integrated yet independent approach that fosters a creative work environment where everyone has a voice and seat at the table.

"Our people are the driving force that bring business and creative ideas together in ways that resonate for our clients and the consumers they're trying to attract," said Phil Camarota, Chief Creative Officer at Tracy-Locke. "They are dreamers, planners, artists and data gurus who keep our agency ahead of the commerce curve."

From the very beginning, Tracy-Locke's cofounders Shelley Tracy and Raymond Locke believed they were better together, joining forces to create The Original Commerce Agency – one that merged Tracy's background as a grocery merchant and Locke's expertise as a creative advertiser. This spirit of diverse and dynamic collaboration holds true today and drives what Tracy-Locke believes is the future of the industry – compelling commerce.

The idea of compelling commerce carries two meanings for Tracy-Locke: 1) Compelling the industry forward through innovation, and 2) Creating compelling work that drives people to buy into brands and buy products. This is seen through the end-to-end approach Tracy-Locke takes in supporting clients from innovation to implementation.

With a new portfolio of services, the agency is delivering more value to brands through culturally relevant campaigns that hook human interest and connect with diverse and niche audience segments. Inclusive commerce is one of the agency's latest strategic offerings, seen in the "Full of Detroit Soul" campaign for Pepsi that strengthened the brand's connection with the city through local artists and support of Black-owned businesses. The campaign received a gold Effie for Omnichannel Shopper Solution, a category in which Tracy-Locke also earned a silver Effie for their work on the Ziploc "Functional Fashion" program.

Creative excellence and forward thinking have been driving the agency's strategic growth since before the official rebrand, starting with the naming of Tina Manikas as President last June, followed by the agency's expanded executive leadership board.

"When we expanded our executive leadership board last year, our focus was on four key pillars: driving strategic innovation, compelling creative excellence, expanding client partnerships and unifying talent-building programs," said Michael Lovegrove, Chief Executive Officer. "As we rebrand, we're placing an even more intentional focus on these pillars as we take care of our people, our clients and shape the future of commerce marketing."

About Tracy-Locke:

Tracy-Locke is an award-winning global commerce and communications agency that is compelling the future of commerce by designing experiences that build brands and drive conversion through empathy, technology and an unmatched level of creativity. A pillar of the Omnicom Commerce Group, Tracy-Locke offers full-service capabilities ranging from innovation to implementation. Clients include PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Kellogg's, Diageo, Godiva, Pizza Hut, LEGO, and Samsung. For more information, visit www.tracylocke.com.

About Omnicom Commerce Group:

Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) is a global community of four award-winning commerce agencies, working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retail and shopping. OCG encompasses 1,800 people across 23 markets - for more information please visit www.omnicomcommercegroup.com. OCG is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)

