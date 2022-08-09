TRC Healthcare and The Vitamin Shoppe® Partner to Help Consumers Choose Dietary Supplements Based on Scientific Evidence

As use of dietary supplements rises, The Vitamin Shoppe® is using evidence curated by TRC Healthcare to help consumers make smart, informed choices about nutritional supplements.

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare, creator of Natural Medicines, an unbiased natural medicines database and research tool, today announced that New Jersey-based retailer The Vitamin Shoppe® is sharing this wealth of information about dietary supplements with consumers through their new partnership. Health Enthusiast associates at The Vitamin Shoppe's over 700 stores across the nation can use the Natural Medicines database to help consumers make informed choices about dietary supplements, without being influenced by advertising hype or commercial interests.

The Natural Medicines database provides a robust resource that indexes evidence-based healthcare research to help shed light on safe and effective use of dietary supplements. The addition of Natural Medicines by The Vitamin Shoppe comes at a time of intense interest in dietary supplements. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than half of American adults consumed dietary supplements as part of a wellness routine between 2017 and 2018. Some consumer surveys suggest that natural medicines and dietary supplement use could be as high as 80 percent today.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration closely regulates marketing claims that could potentially mislead consumers. Customer-focused retailers like The Vitamin Shoppe are using the Natural Medicines database to promote transparency and better health by guiding consumers toward credible research. Natural Medicines allows searchers to find peer-reviewed studies drawn from 1,400 natural medicine monographs. The regularly-updated information can help consumers avoid risks from products that aren't compatible with certain prescription drugs and health conditions.

"The Natural Medicines database is a valuable tool for helping The Vitamin Shoppe's sales associates bridge the gap between product claims and science," says Chelsey McIntyre, PharmD, managing clinical editor for TRC Healthcare's Natural Medicines database. "This partnership reflects a joint commitment to ensuring that consumers receive evidence-based support and education when selecting supplements."

Jim Abbatemarco, Vice President of Retail Operations at The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe's Health Enthusiast retail associates are an exceptional source of expertise and education to their communities, providing trusted guidance on supplement choices and benefits. The Natural Medicines database is one of our valued tools that help us provide the highest quality advice and information to our customers, supporting them on their individual journeys of lifelong wellness."

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare provides resources, training, and support used by a wide-range of healthcare professionals to ensure better patient care. The company's integrated support, unbiased resources, and comprehensive training prepare healthcare professionals to make informed decisions that lead to better patient outcomes and cost efficiencies. Clinicians at every stage in their careers trust TRC Healthcare to deliver continuing education that keeps them practicing at the top of their licenses. Healthcare administrators choose TRC Healthcare to bring professional excellence, quality care, and compliance to their systems. Some of the company's industry-leading offerings include Pharmacist's Letter, which keeps pharmacists informed of healthcare trends and recommendations; Pharmacy Technician University, an online program to certify pharmacy technicians; NetCE, a continuing education platform for healthcare professions; and QURE Healthcare, which provides a simulation tool that measures and improves physician practices.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through omnichannel retail partners.

