IntelliDyne's Defense Health Agency Program Rated at CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --IntelliDyne, LLC, a market-leading Government Information Technology firm is pleased to announce its Defense Health Agency (DHA) Network Support Services (NSS) program has been appraised at ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)-Services (SVC) Maturity Level 3.

IntelliDyne Logo 2021 (PRNewswire)

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals. The appraisal was performed by ATKOTT, Inc. in June 2022.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates IntelliDyne is performing at a "defined" level, demonstrating to clients a dedicated focus on achieving both project and organization performance metrics. IntelliDyne programs have been rated at CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 since 2016, validating the company's commitment to continuous process improvement and mature process implementation. At Level 3, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. IntelliDyne's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

General Manager, Ted Moroney stated, "IntelliDyne's CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 rating is a reflection of the company's culture of perpetual improvement and focus on the delivery of high-quality, mission-aligned services to our government clients. This rating provides us with a competitive edge as a requirement on many government programs." He went on to say, "Thank you to everyone who contributed small and large to this successful appraisal, you truly exemplified our culture of excellence by going above and beyond throughout the entire audit process."

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne, LLC is a market-leading Government Information Technology firm enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in IT Infrastructure Management, Automation, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntelliDyne