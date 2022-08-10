Row Associates Presents Healthcare rpm 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Row Associates, a healthcare-focused strategic advisory firm, is pleased to present and host Healthcare rpm 2022 at the renowned Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Healthcare rpm is anchored in important conversations, moderated by key industry figures, with C-suite leadership from vibrant segments of the healthcare landscape where significant change is actively taking shape. The privately-held event will gather senior executives and private equity leadership from across the healthcare spectrum.

In connection with Healthcare rpm 2022, Row Associates is pleased to announce the following areas of discussion and thought leadership for this year's event:

Value-Based Kidney Care

Adam Boehler, Moderator – Executive Chair, Evergreen Nephrology; Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Founders; Former Director, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

Frank Maddux, MD, FACP – Global Chief Medical Officer, Fresenius Medical Care

Shika Pappoe, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Strive Health

Michael Uchrin – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monogram Health

Patient-Centric Care & Specialty Therapeutics

Michael Seiden, MD, PhD, Moderator – Former President, The US Oncology Network; Former Chief Medical Officer, McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network

Doug Ghertner – Chief Executive Officer, IVX Health

Chuck Jett – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion Associates

Dan McCarty – Chief Executive Officer, Infusion for Health

Catherine Swick – Vice President / General Manager, Intrafusion by McKesson

Web 3.0: Applications for Healthcare

An interactive presentation regarding applications for Web 3.0 across the areas of discussion at Healthcare rpm with John Bass, Chief Executive Officer, Hashed Health and Former Chief Executive Officer, InVivoLink.

Evolving Paradigms in Clinical Research

Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD, Moderator – Executive Partner, Ardan Equity; Former Chief Executive Officer, Optum Labs; Founder and Former Chief Medical Officer, Humedica; Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Phase Forward

David Coman – Chief Executive Officer, Science 37

Colleen Hoke – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ObjectiveHealth

Ben Schlatka – Vice President, Digital Biomarker Solutions, Medidata Solutions; Co-Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, MC10

Andrea Valente – Chief Executive Officer, ClinOne

The Potential of Employer-Sponsored Care

Ginny Proestakes, Moderator – Chief Executive Officer, The Proestakes Group; Former Director of US Benefits, General Electric

Greg Bellomy – Chief Executive Officer, CareATC

Ben Evans – Founder, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Marathon Health

Chris Miller – Chief Executive Officer, Everside Health

Ryan Schmid – Chief Executive Officer, Vera Whole Health

Views from the Private Markets

Duncan Dashiff, Moderator – Senior Managing Partner, Row Associates

Devin Carty – Chief Executive Officer, Martin Ventures

Allen Moseley – Managing General Partner, Noro-Moseley Partners

Jack Slye – Partner, LLR Partners

Robbert Vorhoff – Global Head of Healthcare, General Atlantic

Michael Weintraub – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ardan Equity

Nashville 'Songwriters in the Round' with Rivers Rutherford & Friends

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rivers Rutherford has multiple #1 hits, multiple Grammy / CMA / ACM nominations, and over 20 ASCAP awards, including for both Country Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

More information regarding Healthcare rpm 2022 may be found here.

