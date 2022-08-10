Sharecare announces second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a multi-year strategic partnership with Carelon to integrate Sharecare's advocacy capabilities into Carelon's Health Guide services that currently support hundreds of thousands of members. Sharecare has also initiated a strategic review of its non-enterprise businesses to enhance shareholder value, which management and the board of directors do not believe is currently reflected in the share price. The company's $50 million share repurchase program previously announced on May 12, 2022, remains in place.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare) (PRNewswire)

"Sharecare delivered solid second quarter results exceeding revenue and EBITDA guidance with continued progress on deploying our digital first strategy to drive enhanced engagement, increased access, and improved outcomes for our clients," said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "We remain confident in our ability to execute on our strategy given the continued demand and momentum in new business opportunities and client wins along with retaining our current customer base, which will support accelerated revenue growth and operating performance in 2023."

Mr. Arnold added, "Sharecare provides a comprehensive digital health navigation platform supporting a significant number of top payors and employers to deliver value to more than 11 million members every day. We are committed to continuing to improve operating performance while advancing innovative solutions for our customers. One example of the value Sharecare continues to bring to its customers is the successful launch of Sharecare+, a digital first advocacy platform developed in partnership with Elevance Health. Our partnership with Carelon will be the next step in driving significant scale of our solution."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue of $103.8 million compared to $98.5 million , an increase of $5.3 million , or 5%.

Net loss attributable to Sharecare of $29.0 million compared to net loss attributable to Sharecare of $20.2 million , an increase of $8.8 million . Adjusted net loss attributable to Sharecare of $6.8 million compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Sharecare of $3.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million compared to $6.6 million , a decrease of $4.5 million , which reflects increased investments in people, most importantly, as well as sales force expansion to support growth, a sunset of the high-margin health security product, and the additional costs of being a public company.

Net loss per share of $0.08 compared to $0.09 , a decrease to net loss per share of $0.01 , which reflects the aforementioned items impacting net loss.

Adjusted loss per share of $0.02 for both periods, which excludes the impact of non-cash and non-operational amounts.

There is no definitive timeline for the company's strategic review, nor has the board of directors made any decisions related to any actions or potential strategic alternatives to fully unlock value of the company's assets and potential that are not fully reflected in the market today; therefore, the company does not intend to comment further until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Financial Outlook

In light of a delayed start date for a large enterprise client, the initiation of the strategic review, changing macro-economic environment affecting life sciences, and certain cost initiatives being undertaken by the company, Sharecare is suspending financial guidance for 2022. The company will hold an analyst day in Q4 2022.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to review the second quarter results today, Wednesday August 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 636-1352 for U.S. participants, or (412) 902-4148 for international participants, and referencing the Sharecare call; or via live audio webcast, also available online at https://investors.sharecare.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same link and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted earnings (loss) per share ("adjusted EPS") are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted EPS to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures is helpful to our investors as these metrics are used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

The calculations and reconciliations of historic adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted EPS to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, are provided below and in the accompanying financial tables. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We have not reconciled adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) because we do not provide guidance for net income (loss) or for items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing performance, including, but not limited to, the impact of significant non-recurring items, as certain of these items are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA guidance to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest income, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax (benefit) expense, (v) other (income)/expense (non-operating), (vi) share-based compensation, (vii) severance, (viii) warrants issued with revenue contracts, (ix) net costs associated with exiting contracts, and (x) transaction and closing costs. We do not view the items excluded as representative of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We calculate adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Sharecare, Inc. adjusted to exclude (i) amortization of acquired intangibles, (ii) amortization of deferred financing fees, (iii) change in fair value of warrant liability and contingent consideration, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) severance, (vi) warrants issued with revenue contracts, (vii) net costs associated with exiting contracts, (viii) transaction and closing costs, and (ix) the related income tax adjustments. We do not view the items excluded as representative of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

We calculate adjusted EPS as adjusted net income (loss), as defined above, divided by the number of weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "outlook," "target," "reflect," "on track," "foresees," "future," "may," "deliver," "will," "shall," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms, other comparable terminology (although not all forward-looking statements contain these words), or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding a potential strategic review, our ability to realize the expected benefits of partnerships or other relationships with third parties or customers on our future growth objectives, our use of the share repurchase program and the statements under the caption "Financial Outlook."

We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Descriptions of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report of Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

evan.smith@sharecare.com

SHARECARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 103,823

$ 98,459

$ 204,533

$ 188,661 Costs and operating expenses:













Costs of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 53,238

48,634

104,730

93,028 Sales and marketing 14,155

12,046

28,666

23,556 Product and technology 17,680

15,812

37,101

36,266 General and administrative 43,491

19,197

99,489

38,752 Depreciation and amortization 10,901

7,167

20,778

13,850 Total costs and operating expenses 139,465

102,856

290,764

205,452 Loss from operations (35,642)

(4,397)

(86,231)

(16,791) Other income (expense):













Interest income 102

21

131

29 Interest expense (539)

(7,095)

(1,031)

(14,105) Other income (expense) 6,827

(8,851)

19,672

(20,730) Total other income (expense) 6,390

(15,925)

18,772

(34,806) Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (29,252)

(20,322)

(67,459)

(51,597) Income tax benefit (expense) (269)

98

(361)

14 Net loss (29,521)

(20,224)

(67,820)

(51,583) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries (496)

24

(594)

(82) Net loss attributable to Sharecare, Inc. $ (29,025)

$ (20,248)

$ (67,226)

$ (51,501)















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.08)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.23) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted (1) 347,334,401

228,721,591

346,122,333

225,493,435





(1) Retroactively restated for the Reverse Recapitalization as a result of the Business Combination as described in Notes 1 and 2 of the 10-Q

SHARECARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



As of June 30,

2022

As of December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,574

$ 271,105 Accounts receivable, net (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,812 and $6,212, respectively) 98,717

103,256 Other receivables 2,810

5,327 Prepaid expenses 12,330

8,819 Other current assets 2,472

2,459 Total current assets 327,903

390,966 Property and equipment, net 4,924

4,534 Other long-term assets 20,433

12,173 Intangible assets, net 156,509

155,086 Goodwill 191,294

192,442 Total assets $ 701,063

$ 755,201 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,203

$ 27,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,054

51,653 Deferred revenue 11,209

11,655 Contract liabilities, current 2,518

4,597 Debt, current 774

— Total current liabilities 76,758

95,060 Contract liabilities, noncurrent 768

1,745 Warrant liabilities 3,330

10,820 Long-term debt —

419 Other long-term liabilities 9,353

24,116 Total liabilities 90,209

132,160 Commitments and contingencies





Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate liquidation preference of $50,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 58,205

58,205 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 and 600,000,000 shares authorized; 351,926,366 and 345,788,707 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35

35 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,772

1,042,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,170)

(2,061) Accumulated deficit (544,339)

(477,113) Total Sharecare stockholders' equity 551,298

563,025 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 1,351

1,811 Total stockholders' equity 552,649

564,836 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 701,063

$ 755,201

SHARECARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (29,521)

$ (20,224)

$ (67,820)

$ (51,583) Add:













Depreciation and amortization 10,901

7,167

20,778

13,850 Interest income (102)

(21)

(131)

(29) Interest expense 539

7,095

1,031

14,105 Income tax (benefit) expense 269

(98)

361

(14) Other (income) expense (6,827)

8,851

(19,672)

20,730 Share-based compensation 18,177

2,360

51,287

14,386 Severance 411

200

770

265 Warrants issued with revenue contracts(a) 14

(1)

34

38 Net costs associated with exiting contracts(b) 1,249

—

2,923

— Transaction and closing costs(c)(d) 7,025

1,319

14,397

2,022 Adjusted EBITDA(e) $ 2,135

$ 6,648

$ 3,958

$ 13,770









(a) Represents the non-cash value of warrants issued to clients for meeting specific revenue thresholds.

(b) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, previously undisclosed first quarter net costs were included for comparability purposes and to display trends associated with exiting contracts during the period.

(c) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, represents costs related to the Business Combination, transaction and post-closing costs related to acquisitions, and other non-operating, non-recurring costs including $2.7 million of other non-operating, non-recurring costs, $3.1 million of reorganizational costs, and $1.2 million of acquisition-related expense.

(d) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, represents costs related to the Business Combination, transaction and post-closing costs related to acquisitions, and other non-operating, non-recurring costs including $5.9 million of other non-operating, non-recurring costs, $5.3 million of reorganizational costs, and $3.2 million of acquisition-related expense.

(e) Includes non-cash amortization associated with contract liabilities recorded in connection with acquired businesses.

SHARECARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHARECARE TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to Sharecare, Inc. $ (29,025)

$ (20,248)

$ (67,226)

$ (51,501) Add:













Amortization of acquired intangibles(a) 1,631

1,160

3,263

2,228 Amortization of deferred financing fees 70

1,656

138

3,331 Change in fair value of warrant liability and contingent consideration (6,374)

9,908

(18,742)

21,656 Share-based compensation 18,177

2,360

51,287

14,386 Severance 411

200

770

265 Warrants issued with revenue contracts(b) 14

(1)

34

38 Net costs associated with exiting contracts(c) 1,249

—

2,923

— Transaction and closing costs(d)(e) 7,025

1,319

14,397

2,022 Adjusted net loss(f) $ (6,822)

$ (3,646)

$ (13,156)

$ (7,575) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 347,334,401

228,721,591

346,122,333

225,493,435 Loss per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.23) Adjusted loss per share $ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.03)









(a) Represents non-cash expenses related to the amortization of intangibles in connection with acquired businesses.

(b) Represents the non-cash value of warrants issued to clients for meeting specific revenue thresholds.

(c) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, previously undisclosed first quarter net costs were included for comparability purposes and to display trends associated with exiting contracts during the period.

(d) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, represents costs related to the Business Combination, transaction and post-closing costs related to acquisitions, and other non-operating, non-recurring costs including $2.7 million of other non-operating, non-recurring costs, $3.1 million of reorganizational costs, and $1.2 million of acquisition-related expense.

(e) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, represents costs related to the Business Combination, transaction and post-closing costs related to acquisitions, and other non-operating, non-recurring costs including $5.9 million of other non-operating, non-recurring costs, $5.3 million of reorganizational costs, and $3.2 million of acquisition-related expense.

(f) The income tax effect of the Company's non-GAAP reconciling items are offset by valuation allowance adjustments of the same amount given that the Company was in a full valuation allowance position for the periods presented.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharecare