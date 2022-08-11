Aegion Selects Ivalua to Digitally Transform Procurement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation, and protection solutions, selected its platform to digitally transform procurement. The initial focus is on digitising the Procure-to-Order process with subsequent phases planned for invoicing and sourcing. Ivalua will also deliver implementation services.

Aegion's procurement team planned a multi-phase transformation to deliver efficiency and transparency, while ensuring savings flow to the bottom line. The initial focus is on streamlining the purchasing process, improving the experience for employees, and capturing negotiated savings to support profitability. Ivalua's platform supports all categories of spend, including project-based spend.

"Aegion's success is built upon innovative technologies, market-leading expertise, and continuous improvement," said Wilton Hockaday, SVP of Supply Chain and Manufacturing at Aegion. "We saw a natural fit with Ivalua, whose experience with infrastructure-focused businesses and modular platform supports our immediate priorities and future plans."

"We are proud to welcome Aegion to the Ivalua community," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua. "We look forward to working together to take their procurement and supply chain operations to the next level and drive measurable bottom-line results."

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure. ® More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua .

