CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $165,000 in College Scholarships

Fifty-two students to pursue hospitality studies at 10 California colleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation announced today it has awarded $165,000 in scholarships to 52 students to pursue hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts degrees at 10 California colleges.

Winners of the coveted scholarships will be celebrated at the Hospitality Foundation's annual gala on Nov. 3, 2022 at Disney's Grand California Hotel and Spa.

"It has been invigorating to engage with the students this year during the scholarship interview process and to learn about their visions for our industry," said Michael Pace, the Foundation President, and General Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. "These students have the potential to redefine the lodging industry in exciting new ways. As a hospitality professional, this scholarship program excites me because it provides our industry with the opportunity to encourage an enthusiastic and talented pool of future leaders to continue pursuing careers in hotels and restaurants."

This year's award recipients include students from San Diego State University, University of San Francisco, San Jose State, Cal Poly Pomona, California State University, Monterey Bay, City College of San Francisco, Chico State University, California State University Long Beach, Orange Coast and California State University East Bay.

CHLAHF's scholarship committee, comprised of hospitality professionals, reviewed each application, selecting the honorees based on their grade point average, declaration to pursue a hospitality degree and dedicated hospitality work experience.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of excellence among industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. CHLAHF was formed in April 2019 when two large supporters of hospitality education – The Hotel & Restaurant Foundation and The CHLA Education Foundation – combined to support the future of hospitality in California. For more information, please go to https://chlafoundation.org.

