Dataminr Announces New Partners With the Launch of Its Global Partner Program

Dataminr's partner ecosystem currently includes Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation, Esri, TD SYNNEX, and more

The program will further accelerate global product adoption of Dataminr, more seamlessly integrate Dataminr alerts into enterprise workflows and offer the flexibility for corporations to procure Dataminr's products through trusted channel and reseller partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, today launched its global partner ecosystem, the Dataminr Partner Program. The program will dramatically expand Dataminr's customer reach across the corporate market, while also providing better enterprise workflow integration and the flexibility to procure Dataminr's products through trusted partners.

Dataminr's partner program makes it easier for corporations to operationalize Dataminr's AI Platform across their organization and more seamlessly integrate Dataminr alerts into their workflow. Additionally, this initiative will open up Dataminr's offerings to corporate enterprises in a growing set of commercial sectors and geographic regions through Channel Partners, and provide our signals to Platform Partners to power products for new corporate use cases including supply chain, logistics, fleet management, insurance and many more.

"The Dataminr Partner Program broadens our scale and reach through channel partners and reseller networks, delivers more value for our customers, and powers global sales through partners that can sell the Dataminr solution in their local region," said Aharon Weiner, SVP Global Partnerships, Dataminr. "The program will accelerate Dataminr's customer growth, optimize workflow integration, unlock new corporate use cases for our AI Platform, and also feature numerous benefits and incentives for partnerships with comprehensive partner resources."

Leading merchants and businesses including Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, TD SYNNEX, NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation—and long-time partner ESRI—are new participants in the partner ecosystem.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to be one of the first participants in the Dataminr Partner Program," said Cheryl Neal, Vice President of New Vendor Acquisition at TD SYNNEX. "Together with Dataminr, we will be able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, ultimately maximizing the value of our customers' information and IT investments and unlocking growth for the future."

For new partners, comprehensive program benefits include:

Flexible compensation models with competitive margins and margin protection

Co-selling benefits such as joint business planning and joint account mapping

Market development funds to drive demand and pipeline growth

A library of resources that includes training and enablement, sales tools, marketing assets and more.

More information about the Dataminr Partner Program related resources can be found on Dataminr's Partner homepage. The program will continue to accept new partners and add resources to support a growing ecosystem that customers and partners can rely on.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 300,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

