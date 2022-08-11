Harness Furthers its International Expansion with New Northern Ireland Office and Job Creation

Harness taps the region's deep technology talent pool to create 80 new jobs, with support from Invest Northern Ireland and the Department for the Economic Recovery Action Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, today announced it is expanding its European operations for software engineering in Northern Ireland to create 80 new jobs. Harness's mission is to enable every one of the 27 million software developers in the world to deliver code to their end users quickly, securely, reliably and efficiently while dramatically improving the developer experience.

"Our Northern Ireland team plays an important role in expanding the Harness platform, so our customers can continue to rely on Harness while they build and deploy their most important software," said Jyoti Bansal, Harness co-founder & CEO. "With many of our customers already located in Belfast, investing in our presence in the city puts Harness in the center of one of Europe's strongest technology hubs. Belfast's incredible talent pool of software developers supports our rapid product and customer growth. We look forward to seeing all the ways our new employees will contribute to the future of Harness."

Harness's new roles will be a hybrid of in-person and remote work based out of Urban HQ, Belfast . Northern Ireland's economic development agency, Invest Northern Ireland , has offered Harness support towards the creation of the 80 jobs. Recruitment is underway, with 30 new jobs already in place. Harness plans on hiring roles ranging from graduate to senior experience levels, across engineering, UX, management and customer success.

"Harness is a fast-growing, innovative Silicon Valley start-up and a valuable addition to Northern Ireland's technology sector. It is cutting–edge, entrepreneurial companies like Harness that will help to shape Northern Ireland's economic future and support my Department's 10X vision where innovation will be the engine for growth in this decade," said Northern Ireland Economy Minister Gordon Lyons. "By establishing its European engineering office here, Harness will create 80 high-quality jobs over three years. With hybrid working, people from all over Northern Ireland will be able to apply for these excellent opportunities. The positions on offer will attract interest across the experience spectrum – from graduates through to those considering returning and relocating to Northern Ireland to further their career. I am pleased that we have been able to secure this investment based on the quality of our talent at every level."

With $425 million in financing at a valuation of $3.7 billion announced earlier this year, Harness has developed a world-class end-to-end platform for complete software delivery that provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Established in 2017 and headquartered in San Francisco, Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, ultimately giving engineers more freedom to innovate and less disruption from software that breaks on nights and weekends.

Also welcoming the company to Northern Ireland, Mel Chittock, Invest NI interim CEO, said, "Our West Coast and Northern Ireland teams have been working closely with Harness since 2019 to showcase all that our technology sector has to offer global businesses, and secure this investment. By investing here, Harness will create new entrant positions, career progression opportunities and attract new talent to the region, to fuel its continued innovation and international growth."

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io.

