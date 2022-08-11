The Loupe to Host Experiential Summer Pop-up in the Hamptons

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loupe will present our first Summer Pop-Up at The Reform Club from August 12th through the 21st. Featuring thoughtfully curated collections from our core designers.

This will be our first introduction into the east coast market as well as our first shopping experience outside of Minneapolis. We are thrilled to invite clients and friends to a private cocktail hour, one on one appointments as well as a private dinner.

The Loupe is built from our founders' connection to their clients as well as to the designers they select and champion. As a purveyor of luxury, every encounter, down to the smallest detail, is managed with exquisite attention. Whether you are a collector with whom we have a long-standing relationship, or someone wanting to browse, learn, or even acquire your first piece, we are looking forward to welcoming you.

