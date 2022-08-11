Minerva Reports July Results for DRIVER Software

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or "the Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, reports One Proof-of-Concept sold during the month of July 2022 of its AI software DRIVER .

DRIVER software is licensed on an annual recurring basis, allowing Minerva to build and maintain customer relationships as well as a reliable revenue stream. Minerva offers three license levels for end-user clients of varying size, as well as an upgradable limited-term Proof-of-Concept license.

Year to date Minerva has sold Ten Proof-of-Concepts and Four Annual Licenses. Based on investor feedback, Minerva will no longer be reporting the amount of demonstrations made during the month. Minerva will continue to report licenses sold on a monthly basis.

Minerva CEO Scott Tillman commented "A busy drilling season for mining and exploration companies coupled with a general summer slow down led to a decline in Proof-of-Concepts sold for the month of July. Changes have been made to the composition of our sales and marketing team which will reflect in an uptick of sales in the coming months. Simultaneously, we are working with large prospects to improve the functionality of DRIVER and expect to have an improved version ready for debut in September."

Minerva is a proud sponsor of the upcoming Digitization in Mining Conference in Toronto August 31st to September 1st. For more information on this upcoming event please visit:

DRIVER is Minerva's proprietary AI product developed to service the mineral exploration and mining industry by helping them better evaluate drill data to pinpoint superior drill targets, understand geometallurgical domains, and conduct more thorough, rapid, accurate 3D modeling. DRIVER combines cloud processing capabilities with Minerva's proprietary machine learning technology to automatically evaluate the spatial continuity present in geological numeric data. DRIVER automatically creates 3D models of all aspects of the dataset within a matter of minutes, and automatically identifies and catalogues the important zones of interest. These insights are incredibly valuable for exploration, metallurgy, environmental protection, and mining. Minerva's partnership and business development team is targeting qualified leads at mining, mineral exploration and mineral streaming companies around the world.

More information on DRIVER can be found on Minerva's DRIVER homepage, www.minervaintelligence.com/DRIVER

About Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is an artificial intelligence software company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their software is helping decision makers better understand the earth. Minerva's applications focus on the search for critical metals and for climate risk mitigation; however, its proprietary AI software has application in diverse industries and domains. Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol MVAI). For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com or follow Minerva on Twitter or LinkedIn .

