IN THE THICK OF HAIR LOSS AWARENESS MONTH TOP HAIR DOCTOR INTRODUCES ALMA TED: NEW BREAKTHROUGH NON-INVASIVE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE HAIR GROWTH

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August officially marks Hair Loss Awareness Month (HLAM) and is advantageous for announcing the most progressive and effective new treatments and technology for the estimated 80 million men and women that are suffering from hair loss (statistics according to the American Hair Loss Association). Amidst the month that focuses on advancements in hair and scalp health, internationally recognized ABHRS-Certified Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman, the brain behind Biohacking Baldness and new treatment pioneer, is proud to announce the introduction of Alma "Transepidermal Delivery" or Alma TED to his practice. Alma TED is a new needle-free, pain-free, ultrasound-based system with a proprietary tip engineered with Impact Delivery™ that offers a noninvasive, non-traumatic option to treat hair shedding and hair thinning. It is a Class 1 medical device and is clinically proven to minimize shedding, improve hair growth and scalp health within minutes. Alma TED uses painless ultrasonic sound waves and air pressure to drive powerful topical hair growth treatments and serums into the skin and promote increased blood flow to the scalp using a technique called sonophoresis. It is ideal for patients that want to improve the overall thickness and appearance of the hair and is also used to treat Androgenic Alopecia, Telogen Effluvium as well as in conjunction with other therapies for more profound hair growth results. As there is no injection required, no trauma to the scalp, nor blood drawn, Alma TED can be utilized for patients who are averse to the blood draw required for PRP and other treatments involving needles.

TED: TransEpidermal Delivery for hair shedding and hair loss is the latest, leading-edge hair restoration treatment at Bauman Medical. It takes only 20-25 minutes and requires no anesthesia. It's needle-free and pain-free. (PRNewswire)

At Bauman Medical, Alma TED is being used to address not only thinning hair in both men and women alike, the treatment is ideal for addressing those suffering from Alopecia, COVID Hair Loss, patchy beards, and even patchy eyebrows. Dr. Bauman has already treated female and male patients ranging in age from 26-62 that suffer not only from hair loss but the lack of self-confidence inherently associated with it. Patients describe the experience as "relaxing, similar to a 20-30 minute scalp massage where I could almost fall asleep." Patients have noticed less shedding during their daily routines as early as two weeks. After a month, patients observe thicker and fuller hair accompanied with less shed.

The hair growth results from Alma-TED were revealed and lauded by physicians at the 2022 Boston AAD American Academy of Dermatology scientific meeting and Bauman Medical is one of the first few practices qualified to offer the therapy to patients in the U.S. "TED is truly a game-changer," says Dr. Bauman. "I'm excited because I know all the hair loss sufferers out there who've avoided effective in-office treatments because of their fear of needles or pain will be thrilled to learn about how TED will help them get ahead of their hair loss situation."

Alma TED uses a specialized serum containing dozens of growth factors designed to reactivate dormant hair follicles and anchor hair shafts. It targets follicles to make it grow thicker hair. Also noted in research studies, is that hair grows back in the original hue. After Alma TED, patients can expect to notice improvements within one month of treatment. Generally, a series of three treatments one month apart are recommended for optimal results. To learn more about Alma TED, see additional TED before and after results photos, as well as additional advancements in hair restoration, please visit https://www.baumanmedical.com/ted-transepidermal-delivery/ . For media interviews, please contact danna@canpublicity.com

Dr. Alan J. Bauman is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated over 33,000 patients and performed over 12,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 Platelet Rich Plasma (PRPs) and other Regenerative Hair Growth Treatments since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997 in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Bauman is known for pioneering numerous technologies in the field of hair restoration including minimally invasive Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), VIP FUE, No-Shave Hair Transplant, Low-Level Laser Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), PDOgro, Eyelash Transplants and more.

Dr. Bauman has been named "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for six years running and recently named by Forbes as one of "The Ten CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide, Dr. Bauman sees patients personally and operates in his nearly 12,000 square foot "Hair Hospital" in downtown Boca Raton, FL.

Before and After TED Treatment[Courtesy: Dr. L. Dy] (PRNewswire)

Before and After 2 TED Treatments:[Courtesy: Dr. L. Dy] (PRNewswire)

Before and After 2 TED Treatments[Courtesy: Dr. L. Dy] (PRNewswire)

Before and After 4 TED Treatments[Courtesy: Dr. L. Dy] (PRNewswire)

Before and After 3 TED Treatments[Courtesy: Dr. L. Dy] (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Bauman Medical) (PRNewswire)

