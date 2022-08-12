HSS Appoints Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, MBA, Co-Chief of Spine Service

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal care since 1863, today announced the appointment of Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, MBA as co-chief of HSS Spine, effective October 1, 2022. Dr. Qureshi will succeed Harvinder S. Sandhu, MD, MBA , and joins Andrew A. Sama, MD , as co-chief of HSS Spine. Dr. Sandhu will become Co-Chief Emeritus of HSS Spine and Medical Director of HSS Orthopedics with Stamford Health, succeeding Charles "Chip" Cornell, MD, who will retire next month.

Dr. Qureshi joined HSS in April 2017 after serving as chief of minimally invasive spine surgery and associate director of the Spine Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. His clinical practice focuses on minimally invasive and motion-sparing spine procedures using the latest technologies. He has authored or co-authored more than 200 articles published in peer-reviewed journals, given more than 100 invited lectures and contributed to educational videos, and trained surgical fellows nationally and internationally. Dr. Qureshi also works with leading implant manufacturers, pioneering innovations in disks and implants for restoring height and proper spinal alignment.

"Dr. Qureshi is an exceptional spine surgeon, researcher and educator," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "I look forward to working with him and Dr. Sama as they take HSS Spine to even higher levels of excellence."

"I'm excited to lead HSS Spine together with Dr. Qureshi, with a shared vision to expand our services with a laser focus on the patient journey from initial diagnosis to rehabilitation," said Dr. Sama. "Our team will continue to pioneer advances in spine care, conduct rigorous research, and adopt new technologies and techniques when they are proven to provide better care and achieve better outcomes."

"I'm honored to join Dr. Sama in leading the specialists who have already made HSS the nation's most popular and successful spine treatment center," said Dr. Qureshi, who also serves as the Patty and Jay Baker Chair in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and was recently promoted to professor of orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. "Our multidisciplinary team personalizes for each patient the latest evidence-based options, from conservative, nonsurgical therapies to surgical treatment for the most complex conditions."

More than 22,000 patients a year are treated for back and neck pain by the HSS Spine team. While the majority are treated non-surgically, HSS performs 138% more spine surgeries than the next leading hospital.

"Our spine service is a key reason why HSS has been ranked the #1 orthopedic program in the world, and in the United States for 13 consecutive years," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "I know that Drs. Qureshi and Sama and the HSS Spine team will continue to advance the field and create new possibilities for our patients."

