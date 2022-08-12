Youniverze Finance announced its presale

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Youniverze Finance, whose mission is to make crypto markets as accessible as possible, announced its presale.

Youniverze Token (PRNewswire)

In the first part of the presale, strategic buyers will have the option of joining the project.18% of the Yuni coins with a 30% bonus for all first purchases will be allocated in Stage 1 with 2.34 M of the 13.5 M coins available. In the second part of the presale, based on their capital commitment, all users will have access to the token so that everyone gets a fair share.

The overall vision for Youniverze is to create a platform for end-users to have a seamless experience without the stress of complex transactions. This will hopefully encourage a wider range of people to join cryptocurrency trading.

The Youniverze is beginner-friendly and has a streamlined, user-friendly interface. The company focused on building up its community spirit and comradery. To achieve this, Youniverze has a series of incentives in place so that early users can earn rewards for their contributions via different programs.

One of the best features of Youniverze is its ability to ensure cheap rates. Youniverze will identify the most cost-effective bridge or DEX with the cheapest swap rate for its community to utilise.

The project also benefits from enhanced security, as chains are enabled to engage meaningfully with one another, maintaining their autonomy in terms of government and united in security features. Currently, its multichain capacity allows users to transfer assets across two blockchains, however, it has future plans to increase this amount. At the moment, Youniverze allows its users to access numerous liquidity providers at once, both in-chain and across multichain providers.

Users can also stake tokens to receive rewards while participating in decisions made on the Youniverze Finance ecosystem. These decisions could be regarding transaction costs, release timetables, or project migration to a new network. The users who stake tokens will receive a share of fees collected by Youniverze Finance from the ecosystem's liquidity pools.

Youniverze plans to launch on both centralised and decentralised exchanges, and within one year they plan to be listed on Binance.

Youniverze (YUNI)

Presale: http://join.youniverze.io/

Website: http://youniverze.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/YouniverzeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Youniverze_

Youniverze Token (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youniverze Token