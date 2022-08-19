Vape Guys Ranks No. 4,649 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

For the 4th Time, Vape Guys Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4,649 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 93 Percent

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. revealed that Vape Guys is No. 4,649 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to be recognized for the 4th year in a row on the annual Inc. 5000 list," shared Yan Gleyzer, CEO of Vape Guys. "Our strategic focus to prioritize a people-first mindset, for both clients and employees, and flexibility to quickly adapt to an evolving and heavily regulated industry has allowed us to accomplish exponential growth despite the challenging macro environment."

Amid a global crisis, Vape Guys took a strategic risk to scale inventory and double-down on providing personalized care and mentorship to ensure its clients remained successful. "While witnessing several clients and competitors enter preservation mode, we chose to take the risk to expand."

Consumers demand for healthier alternatives to smoking and pharmaceutical products is at an all time high. "We've taken considerable steps to align ourselves with key players driving change to regulatory laws across the country and evolve systems and procedures to ensure we are compliant and successful," says Gleyzer.

While honored to be recognized again for rapid growth, Gleyzer acknowledges his employees as the driving force behind the company's success. "This would not have been possible without our incredible team," he added. "My employees are my greatest investment and I have heavily invested in providing them an environment and experience where they are able to grow and succeed."

"I'm proud of what we have accomplished and excited for the future. Our company supports small businesses—farmers, consumer goods companies, retail sellers, and distributors. Their success is our success, and we're ready to continue to evolve and grow together."

Vape Guys joins companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 that have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Vape Guys: Vape Guys is a world-wide distribution and manufacturing company for innovative vapor and hemp-derived products founded in 2014. Partnering with more than 2000 small businesses, we provide people healthier alternatives to smoking and pharmaceutical products.

