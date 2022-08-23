Adyton's Mobile Software to Transform National Guard Operations

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyton, a veteran-owned, venture-backed American Public Benefit Corporation that builds world-class secure, mobile software for people who serve, is announcing today its selection by ARCWERX - the Air National Guard innovation unit - as the commercial partner for the "21st Century Drill" initiative.

For hours every day, leaders across the National Guard toil with text chats, phone trees, and a patchwork of clunky communication and collaboration tools, just to get visibility into personnel status, availability, qualifications, and mission readiness. The distributed nature of Guard operations, and the large portion of the workforce that is part-time, make it far too easy for Guard members to become disconnected and disengaged, and for leaders to have to resort to incorrect and outdated data with which to inform actions.

This partnership catalyzes leaders across the Guard to collaboratively do something for impact amidst those operational realities. To kick off the effort, ARCWERX funded year-long Adyton Mustr licenses for Air National Guard Wings in Nevada, New York, and Arkansas. This enables those Guard organizations to not only implement Mustr for rapid impact, and measure success, but to also share best practices across states and accelerate value potential for additional Guard units.

Mustr is secure mobile, web, and SMS-enabled software that makes it fast and simple to manage distributed personnel, disseminate targeted critical information, automate data collection and reporting, and arm leaders with real-time operations visibility for better and faster decisions.

Mustr's flexible deployment model was designed for the high-stakes military environment, can be put to use in organizations of all sizes, and generates a new enterprise data asset to feed current and future analytics systems.

Putting Mustr to work in this 21st Century Drill effort will generate gains in readiness and operational efficiency, and will positively impact safety and retention.

"Mustr enables us to push critical information out, and also retrieve info and populate a database," says Colonel Evan Kirkwood, 152nd Operations Group Commander, Nevada Air National Guard. "Not only does it help commanders and senior staff track, but they can also push information to the part-time force, so that they can stay up to date with information and connected to their command. That inclusion piece of this will improve retention across the Guard."

"ARCWERX is excited about the potential for Mustr to help solve a long-standing problem of communication gaps between our members and units," says Bobby Carbonell, of ARCWERX. "The pilot program underway this year will yield tangible results that can be used to further develop the platform and determine opportunities for wider fielding of this technology."

"The National Guard has been an incredible Mustr early-adopter," says Jeff Prosek, Adyton Head of Growth. "All military organizations have the accountability and structured data visibility needs that Mustr addresses, but Guard units (and Reserves) really have a particular urgency for this type of capability. Continuing to prove-out the impact for personnel and leaders, in this '21st Century Drill' collaborative way, is really exciting. We look forward to working with the teams from NY, NV, and AR, and to continuing to fold other units from other states into this effort in coming weeks and months."

