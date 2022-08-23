Perception Point a Finalist in the 2022 SaaS Awards

International Software Awards Program Announces Finalists

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced today that it has been declared a finalist for the Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise) category this week in the international business software program, The SaaS Awards .

Perception Point's next-gen SaaS threat prevention solution addresses today's rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape by offering a one-stop-shop for protecting organizations by isolating, detecting, and remediating all threats across their main attack vectors including email, web browsers and cloud collaboration apps.

The solution boasts the best detection rates in the industry, powered by a combination of seven layers of proprietary static and next-gen dynamic detection engines, scanning 100% of content including text, files and URLs, and comes with an all-included managed Incident Response service, which optimizes detection engines on-the-fly. The free-of-charge Incident Response service fully manages and analyzes all incidents and handles end-user requests, drastically reducing the strain on SOC teams, saving up to 75% of their resources.

Deployed within the organization's existing infrastructure, including in Office 365 and Google Workspace, the cloud-native, easy-to-use SaaS solution replaces cumbersome legacy systems to detect all threats, such as APTs, zero-days, phishing , ransomware , BEC , Account Takeovers, and spam, in both Windows and Mac - a duality that other solutions have not been able to achieve.

"With the rise of digitization, organizations of all sizes are experiencing a growing number of cyberattacks that are more sophisticated than ever before and require modern advanced threat protection solutions that can protect their main attack vectors without compromising productivity," said Karen Krivaa, CMO of Perception Point.

"We are proud to have been named a finalist in this highly competitive year for the SaaS Awards and to be recognized as one of the world's most innovative SaaS security solutions. We are committed to delivering unbeatable isolation, detection and remediation solutions to protect our customers, and this latest success demonstrates the growing market awareness of the uniqueness and utility of our solution."

In its seventh edition, SaaS Awards categories include "Best SaaS for Productivity," "Highest Customer Satisfaction in a SaaS Product," and "Best Product for Financial Services."

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "This year the SaaS Awards received a very strong shortlist. All chosen finalists demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation.

"Perception Point is a worthy finalist of the SaaS Awards as its SaaS solution takes the industry a step forward. It was a pleasant surprise to see so many innovative solutions in the shortlist, but Perception Point proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice to make it to the next stage, with every possibility of being selected as the ultimate category winner."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist and all finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-finalists/

Notes for editors

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

About Perception Point

Perception Point is a Prevention-as-a-Service company for the fastest and most accurate next-generation detection and response to all attacks across email, cloud collaboration channels, and web browsers. The solution's natively integrated incident response service acts as a force multiplier to the SOC team, reducing management overhead, improving user experience and delivering continuous insights; providing proven best protection for all organizations.

Deployed in minutes, with no change to the enterprise's infrastructure, the patented, cloud-native and easy-to-use service replaces cumbersome legacy systems to prevent phishing, BEC, spam, malware, Zero-days, ATO, and other advanced attacks well before they reach end-users. Fortune 500 enterprises and organizations across the globe are preventing content-borne attacks across their email, web browsers, and cloud collaboration channels with Perception Point.

To learn more about Perception Point, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Contact details



For Perception Point

Ben Crome

Headline Media

ben@headline.media

+1 914 336 4922



For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – Operations

www.cloud-awards.com

james@cloud-awards.com

View original content:

SOURCE Perception Point