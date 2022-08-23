U.S. Gold Corp. Management to Speak at the 66th Annual Wyoming Mining Association Convention on August 25, 2022

Mr. George Bee, President and CEO, to provide an update on the Company's advanced gold and copper asset, the CK Gold Project, in Southeast Wyoming

Mr. Travis Deti, Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association, discusses the benefits of the CK Gold Project for Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company" or "U.S. Gold"), a gold exploration and development company, announced that its management team will be speaking at the 66th Annual Wyoming Mining Association Convention being held at the Snow King Resort in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 24-26, 2022.

On Thursday, August 25th, George Bee, U.S. Gold's President and CEO will be presenting an update on the Company's CK Gold Project as well as providing an overall update on U.S. Gold Corp. George Bee commented, "We look forward to attending the Wyoming Mining Association's Annual Convention and learning more about the resources and support the association provides its members. In addition, I am excited to present an update on our flagship asset, the CK Gold Project, to the association, its members and distinguished guests as we continue to advance the project."

Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association, Mr. Travis Deti, is featured in a video discussing the benefits around the CK Gold Project along with the socioeconomic contributions the project would have on the local and surrounding communities. Click below to see Mr. Deti's remarks. https://vimeo.com/739802997

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These statements include the projected economic impact of the CK Gold project, including employment and projected tax benefits. These forward-looking statements are estimates based on third party projections and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 uncertainties, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project, the success or failure of future drilling programs, delays in obtaining the necessary permits for the CK Gold Project, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

