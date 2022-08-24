New Fellowship Program Allows Technical Leaders to Advance the Industries They Serve

CRB implements a Fellowship program that elevates the career trajectory of its SMEs and allows technically focused individuals to disrupt their industries

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB – a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, consulting and construction solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries – announces today the creation of its new Fellowship program. This initiative focuses on the career advancement of subject matter experts (SMEs) within the organization to drive industry-wide innovation and positions CRB to better serve clients' technical needs.

CRB's program provides a bold new career path for its existing corps of industry-leading SMEs while bolstering the company's reputation as a vibrant hub that attracts and retains top technical talent.

The new Fellowship program recognizes employees with outstanding expertise as Senior Fellows and Fellows, and their roles are guided by these critical pillars: Global Expertise, Thought Leadership & Industry Impact, Mentoring and Innovation. Those distinguished professionals chosen for the program are tasked with sharing their deep industry expertise through knowledge-sharing to aid project delivery, involvement in industry organizations, guidance on regulatory standards and contributions to trade publications.

"Rewarding client and employee experiences are at the heart of everything we do at CRB, and this program puts an exclamation point on that promise," said Tim Barba, CRB's Chief Operating Officer for Global Technical Operations. "By introducing Senior Fellows and Fellows into our titling structure, our brightest subject matter experts have a clear career path that taps their technical expertise and enables them to drive solutions that help bring our clients' projects to life."

Senior Fellows and Fellows will be instrumental in assessing industry trends and informing CRB's strategy for continuous preeminence, while identifying and managing risks during project execution and delivery on a global scale. Additionally, they will help clients navigate the unique challenges of highly technical and novel projects. As they pursue technical expertise, Senior Fellows and Fellows will lead the development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies and innovations and will champion growth programs within the company.

Importantly, these individuals will mentor fellow CRBers, fostering continuous learning and lighting the career path for others, Barba said.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

