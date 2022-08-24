VOYlegal Ranks No. 1557 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Legal Search Firm Earns Spot on Prestigious List with Three-Year Growth of 410%

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOYlegal, an innovative legal search firm that matches top attorneys with leading employers nationwide, announced today that the company earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual list represents the top 1% of companies in terms of growth. VOYlegal ranked 1557 with three-year growth of 410%.

"We are honored to be included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list," said VOY co-founder and CEO Sandeep Rao. "It is especially meaningful to be recognized this year as we celebrate the company's 10th anniversary. Our growth over the last decade has been driven in large part by being a natively remote company and leveraging our state-of-the-art technology that allows our team to work seamlessly across markets."

In the last year, VOY increased headcount by 23%, expanded into new markets and served an increasing number of clients ranging from AmLaw 100 and regional law firms to corporations. To date in 2022, VOYlegal's team has facilitated over 125 placements in 25 distinct markets, including assisting with the opening of Norton Rose Fulbright's Chicago office and leading the move of cybersecurity partner Elliot Golding to McDermott Will & Emery.

"We have very intentionally grown our team over the last several years and are proud to have some of the best recruiters in the industry," said Miten Shah, VOYlegal co-founder and Managing Principal. "It's exciting to know that we're not only a trusted company that legal employers repeatedly turn to, but are also one of the most prosperous and fastest-growing private companies across sectors."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid economic uncertainty, labor shortages, and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

VOYlegal is an innovative legal search firm that specializes in placing top attorney talent with elite legal employers nationwide. VOY represents partner, counsel, and associate candidates in making strategic moves to advance their careers. VOY assists some of the nation's top law firms in achieving their talent acquisition and growth goals. For more information, visit VOYlegal.com .

