Bota Bio and Medichem Announce Commercial Development Collaboration to Advance Sustainable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Bota Bio and Medichem seek to optimize manufacturing processes while committing to environmental sustainability

Collaboration will leverage Bota Bio's enzyme engineering expertise to create enzymes that can easily be integrated into Medichem's conventional chemical processes

SAN FRANCISCO and HANGZHOU, China and BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bota Bio, a global industrial biotechnology company advancing sustainable biomanufacturing, and Medichem, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company engaged in the process development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms (FDF), today announced a commercial development collaboration to increase sustainability while reducing the costs of API manufacturing.

Bota Bio logo (PRNewsfoto/Bota Bio) (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the agreement, Bota Bio and Medichem will collaborate on advancing two high-value API programs. Bota Bio will develop novel enzymes to catalyze efficient, environmentally sustainable production methods that minimize the need for expensive reagents and intermediates. Medichem will be responsible for the development, scale-up, manufacturing, and marketing of the APIs from its facilities in Spain and Malta.

"We are delighted to work with Medichem, a company with more than 50 years of experience innovating API and FDF development, production, and commercialization," said Cheryl Cui, Ph.D., co-founder, and chief executive officer, Bota Bio. "Bota Bio's technology platform leverages the power of biology to bring innovative solutions to our customers, enabling sustainable manufacturing of industrial products, including APIs. This project will also highlight Bota Bio and Medichem's commitments to environmental sustainability."

"The pharmaceutical industry increasingly demands sustainable ways to manufacture important active ingredients. Enzymes provide an excellent solution, however, they are not yet broadly used given the low activity and in-process stability of unengineered enzymes. We are pleased to secure this innovative collaboration with Bota Bio, as Bota Bio has assembled an industry-leading enzyme-engineering team with a track record of transformative improvements in pharmaceutical manufacturing," said Jose Luis Rodriguez Miranda, chief operations officer, Medichem. "We believe that the innovative biocatalytic processes enabled by Bota Bio developed enzymes will help to optimize manufacturing while playing an important role in meeting our environmental sustainability goals."

About Bota Bio

Bota Bio is a global industrial biotechnology company focused on programming biological systems for the clean and efficient biomanufacturing of common household and industrial products. The Bota Bio integrated technology platform facilitates computational biological design through scale-up to accelerate the programming of biology. Bota Bio is led by an experienced, multidisciplinary team of industry veterans combining data and automation to translate biotechnologies into business value and consumer welfare. For more information, visit www.bota.bio.

About Medichem

Medichem S.A. is a family-owned company headquartered in Barcelona (Spain). It has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Spain and Malta. The Corporate family business (Medichem S.A. and the former Combino Pharm S.L.) has been manufacturing pharmaceutical products since the 1970s. Currently, it has over 45 APIs and 20 FDFs on the market. Medichem's goal is to generate a positive impact on society and the planet. It has already begun its own sustainability journey and is working with the different areas on defining a Sustainability Strategy 2022-2026. For more information, visit www.medichem.es and corporate channels on LinkedIn (Medichem S.A and Medichem Manufacturing Malta).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bota Bio