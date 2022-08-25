Co-Working/Warehousing Facility Fashion Assembly Launches First Industrial Space Solutions In The LA Arts District For Minority Beauty And Fashion Brands

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For minority-owned beauty and fashion e-commerce companies searching for a flexible warehouse/office space, Fashion Assembly has announced the launch of a premium industrial solution. The 16,000-square-foot Fashion Assembly is a members-only space in the heart of Los Angeles's Art District. Fashion Assembly is a premier warehouse, office, and workspace that offers an ideal blend of adaptable office space, community involvement, and logistics assistance specifically designed for BIPOC beauty and fashion brands.

In response to rising demand for emerging minority beauty and fashion e-commerce businesses, Fashion Assembly now offers short-term leases for spaces ranging from 100 to 2,500 square feet at its newly opened arts district location. Fashion Assembly provides peace of mind to business owners and allows them to focus on growth rather than bad spaces, bad locations, and expensive long-term leases.

During the pandemic, Brian Pearson, a Franchise Development Broker, and Anje Collins, a former celebrity entertainment publicist, worked together to develop Coco Blue Shoes, a popular shoe business in Los Angeles. Together, they are known as the founders of Fashion Assembly. They have first-hand knowledge with the problems associated with building an e-commerce business because they have managed an e-commerce business from their home, which has its own unique set of difficulties.

"Our mission is to equip our members with the tools they need to expand their businesses and connect with their ideal customers wherever they may be located," says Brian Pearson, Fashion Assembly's co-founder and chief executive officer. He continued by saying, "Together, we can accomplish more. Therefore, Fashion Assembly provides our members all the resources they need to take on the industry's heavy hitters."

To better serve its clientele of independently owned and operated beauty and fashion enterprises, Fashion Assembly offers a centralized location for storage, offices, and manufacturing. Using Fashion Assembly's adaptable platform, members may expand their businesses to meet rising demand. Everything from offices and storage areas to order processing, product distribution, and PR is part of this.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are reviewed by the Fashion Assembly membership committee. The method's intended use is to unearth committed members who want to expand their profile. Thus, Fashion Assembly is dedicated entirely to empowering people from marginalized communities to succeed in the fashion and cosmetics industries. The tools necessary for their success will be provided by the Fashion Assembly.

"There are several hurdles when starting a business developed by a person of color," Anje Collins, Co-Founder and Creative Director, said. To paraphrase, "I know firsthand how challenging and expensive it can be to manage an e-commerce firm because we started in our living room, storage unit, and two industrial locations and outgrew them all." All memberships are month-to-month, and they include things like high-speed internet, reception services, community events, shared common spaces for members to mingle and network, and growth support. The Fashion Assembly provides its members with access to wholesale doors, commercial-grade machinery, shipping, and receiving services, among other direct-to-consumer business essentials. In addition to private offices, there are shared work areas, meeting rooms, a showroom space, and a photography studio.

Fashion Assembly is essentially a one-stop shop for e-commerce beauty and fashion brands. Because the Fashion Assembly is concerned with the underrepresentation of certain groups in the beauty and fashion industries, it will offer the necessary resources to those persons so that they can achieve success in their chosen fields.

About Fashion Assembly:

Fashion Assembly makes the most challenging aspects of operating an e-commerce business much simpler. We are empowering the e-commerce economy as well as the next generation of entrepreneurs by democratizing access to essential operations and logistics infrastructure. We do this by utilizing a purpose-built flexible warehouse space located just minutes away from the LA fashion district. Fashion Assembly provides solutions to some of the most critical challenges that minority e-commerce entrepreneurs face when starting, growing, and scaling their businesses. These challenges include finding flexible and intelligently designed warehouse space and office suites, as well as on-demand services such as our public relations, marketing, and accounting teams, fulfillment, and even photography studios and showrooms. For more information, please visit our website at www.fashionassembly.co.

