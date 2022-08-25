The Home Depot to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Ted Decker, chief executive officer and president, will present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company operated a total of 2,316 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Home Depot