Illinois online Raffle to benefit military veterans, first responders

ELGIN, Ill. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago area businessman Bryan Real recently launched an Illinois online raffle called the Komoniwana Raffle . The raffle is an effort to raise as much money as possible for the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation , which builds mortgage-free homes for the nation's military veterans, first responders and their families in the newly created "Let Us Do Good Village" in Land O' Lakes, Fla.

"The purpose is to give back to those who have served in any way we can," Real said. "This is for those who came back, for those who didn't and for those who did but now need our help for themselves and their families. It's our time to serve them."

Real owns Elgin-based United Food Group, and Komoniwana is one of the company's holdings. Komoniwana makes high-quality powdered drink mixes for shakes, smoothies, frappés and granitas.

Proceeds from the Illinois Komoniwana Raffle will be split, with 50% going to one lucky winner and the other 50% benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation . Raffle tickets are $5, $10 and $20 each. The prize pot amount increases per entry.

The online raffle starts August 11 and ends on September 11, 2022. The raffle winner will be announced the week of September 11, 2022. More information can be found at www.komoniwana.com .

While Real has not served in the military, he knows many people who have, and he is excited to support them with this initiative.

"Of those who have served, all have had their lives changed forever, most for the better," he said. "But some of our warriors have returned home physically or psychologically wounded, and some have paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. We're hoping our Komoniwana Raffle can raise more money than we can on our own."

Now, said Real, it's time to serve those who have served our nation.

"And for those who have never served, find a way," he said. "I found mine."

For more information on the Komoniwana Raffle, or United Food Group, visit www.unitedfoodgroup.net or www.komoniwana.com .

CONTACT: dshea@marketingservicesfoundation.org

