Leaf Trade, Jane and Hoodie to Host Official Pre-Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Data Event on September 12

Sessions 360 to Feature Keynote from NFL Legend Ricky Williams and Seminars on Data Analytics and Cannabis Market Intelligence

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry's biggest tech companies–Leaf Trade, Jane and Hoodie–are joining forces to educate C-level leadership on maximizing the power of data analytics with a kick-off event before the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. The event, Sessions 360, takes place Sept. 12 at AceBounce, 230 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Attendees can expect a full day of programming on market segmentation and personalization, building a data-driven culture, and sales technology ROI among other valuable market insights. Each curated session will be led by cannabis industry experts who specialize in tech, branding, and MSO oversight. The event will feature keynote speaker Ricky Williams, legendary former NFL running back, Heisman Trophy winner and President and Co-Founder of Highsman, developed to empower professional and everyday athletes as well as sports enthusiasts through cannabis.

"This is an excellent opportunity to share how impactful data is for the cannabis industry," said Brian Ward, Chief Financial Officer of Leaf Trade. "It's the perfect platform for Leaf Trade to collaborate with industry leaders and further demonstrate how tech-enabled best practices can help evolve the cannabis industry's business operations."

For more information on Sessions 360, please visit https://www.hoodieanalytics.com/session-360 .

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade is an enterprise technology company whose platform facilitates ordering, payments, and fulfillment for wholesale cannabis. Leaf Trade specializes in highly-regulated markets and offers customized and convenient solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, Leaf Trade partners with some of the largest multi-state cannabis operators and serves over 25 states. Learn more at https://leaf.trade .

About Jane Technologies

Jane Technologies, Inc. is focused on safely connecting consumers with quality cannabis products from local dispensaries. Creator of the largest online cannabis marketplace, Jane offers dispensaries the ability to scale their businesses with customizable eComm, real-time inventory, seamless tech stack integration and detailed analytics. Jane provides digital merchandising opportunities to brands, so they can reach high-intent customers.

Media Contact:

Andre Hascall

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

Andre@mygrasslands.com

(951) 317-6644

View original content:

SOURCE Leaf Trade