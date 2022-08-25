Recipe Unlimited implements mParticle as customer data infrastructure for restaurant portfolio

Deploying mParticle Customer Data Platform provides a cross-channel foundation for digital transformation strategy.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , a leader in customer data infrastructure, today announced that Recipe Unlimited, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, has selected to implement mParticle as a foundational component of their digital transformation.

By adopting mParticle as their Customer Data Platform, Recipe's restaurant brands will be able to efficiently streamline their customer data sets, enhance data privacy and security, and use insights to deliver personalized and best-in-class omnichannel experiences.

"Recipe is at the forefront of digital transformation in the restaurant space," explains Gary Black, Chief Technology and Digital Officer of Recipe Unlimited. "mParticle is a leader in the Customer Data Platform space. Their best-in-class platform capabilities and features, and their restaurant industry expertise, will help us continue to fuel Recipe's growth while also driving efficiency."

Recipe franchises and operates some of the most recognized restaurant brands in Canada, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, and St-Hubert, which have garnered a large following of loyal customers. Recipe has enlisted the help of mParticle to deliver more meaningful and personalized interactions with its customers, both existing and new.

mParticle will provide Recipe with a data infrastructure to manage customer databases, including privacy and security. With first-party data available via mParticle's user-friendly interface, Recipe's restaurant brands can access the data they need and connect it to tools such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Digital Advertising Platforms, and Customer Service Platforms without engineering support. Marketing teams across Recipe can use high-quality datasets to deliver a more holistic customer experience while increasing organizational efficiency.

"Recipe is one of the most innovative restaurant companies in the world, and it's incredibly exciting to partner with them on their next stage of growth," explains Jason Seeba, mParticle Chief Marketing Officer. "By improving their customer data infrastructure, they'll be able to supercharge the rest of their tech stack and deliver more meaningful experiences to restaurant guests."

About Recipe Unlimited

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Restaurant Brands International, NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. mParticle announced a $150M fundraise in October 2021 led by Permira on the heels of strong growth and product innovation. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

