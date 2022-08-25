Supersapiens Welcomes British Triathlete Lucy Buckingham as its Newest Ambassador

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supersapiens, the world's only real-time energy management system, designed for athletes to unlock better performance and recovery, adds Olympian Lucy Buckingham to its strong lineup of ambassadors. Supersapiens, powered by the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, will work with Buckingham to deliver valuable insights to help with lasting positive behavior change and performance improvements.

Buckingham first began competing in triathlons at eight years old. She won the National Junior Aquathon at 13 and represented Great Britain multiple times at the European Youth Triathlon Championships. She represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympic Games and the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. In 2015, Buckingham won the European U23 Triathlon Championship. She has won European and world medals in Mixed Team Relay events, including winning the senior world title with Vicky Holland, Jonny Brownlee, and Alistair Brownlee in 2014. In 2021, she won the Challenge Family's The Championship and more recently won Challenge St. Pölten 2022 where she set a course-record time in the women's race.

Since starting to integrate the Supersapiens ecosystem into her training and racing, Buckingham says, "With Supersapiens, I have been able to focus on and attribute both positive and negative parts of my performance to learnable points, which is really helping make a difference to my run."

Supersapiens develops innovative technology and insights around glucose data to help athletes to make more informed nutrition decisions around training and recovery. Supersapiens is the first energy management system designed for athletes to visualize the connection between their glucose levels, energy, and quickly learn the most beneficial intraday behavior adjustments to improve their performance and how they feel.

"We are proud to support such an inspiring athlete as Lucy. Having a Supersapiens ambassador of her caliber is a true testimonial to our system and further showcases how we are helping athletes achieve their goals," said Supersapiens CEO and Founder Phil Southerland.

Supersapiens launched to the public in September 2020. The Supersapiens app pairs with Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor allowing athletes to see their glucose levels updated every minute via Bluetooth. This data can be viewed on the Supersapiens app or their wrist wearable device, the Supersapiens Energy Band, which is the first and only performance wearable that is capable of reading glucose data directly from Abbott's Libre Sense biosensor sensor.

The Supersapiens system powered by Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott's biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is aiming to be the most influential sports brand of the decade. They develop innovative insights around glucose that aim to unlock better performance and recovery by driving positive behavior changes.

Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure their glucose levels. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use and is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.

The Supersapiens system including Abbott's Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is not for sale in the U.S and is only available in select countries. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Knowledge Base.

