West Michigan International Opens Michigan's First Public Commercial Vehicle Charging Station

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International® dealer West Michigan International announced the grand opening of Michigan's first public electric commercial vehicle charging station at its Kalamazoo location. Located directly off I-94, one of the largest freight corridors in the Midwest, the new electric vehicle (EV) charging station is optimized for commercial vehicle charging and will provide fleets the ability to charge larger vehicles, including Class 8 electric trucks. The DC fast charger features two 24-hour charging hookups.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The charging station is optimized to charge electric commercial vehicles, including Class 8 heavy duty tractor trailers.

"We understand that time is money in the commercial vehicle industry, which led us to install one of the fastest chargers offered," said Ed Rietman, dealer principal, West Michigan International. "Similar to diesel fueling stations, drivers who utilize these public chargers will have the convenience of paying at the pump and getting in and out quickly."

Rietman, International Truck's 2019 North American Dealer of the Year, has grown West Michigan International to include more than 90 service bays with 280 highly skilled personnel across its five locations, as well as a round-the-clock emergency break down, towing and recovery service. With EVs becoming an industry focus, Rietman and his team made the decision to invest and aide customers in the transition.

"Our main goal looking forward is to stay aligned with advancing technologies so we can offer the best services to our customers," said Rietman. "Every business decision we make is with the customers' best interests in mind, and we hope to deploy chargers at all our dealerships in the near future."

Navistar's brands, International and IC Bus®, have the largest dealer network in North America with more than 700 locations. International and IC Bus dealers, with support from Navistar's NEXT eMobility team, are helping prepare customers for the transition to EVs.

The chargers at the West Michigan International in Kalamazoo were installed with support from Navistar's charging partner, InCharge. The dealership worked closely with Navistar's NEXT eMobility team to plan, coordinate and install the vehicle charger. NEXT operates around a model that provides an end-to-end solution for customers looking to transition their business operations to EVs.

"As the industry prepares for the increased adoption of zero-emissions commercial vehicles, the development of a robust public charging infrastructure is critical to that success," said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development. "We're proud to work closely with West Michigan International as they take this first step in creating a comprehensive charging network."

For more information about Navistar's shift to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility, visit www.navistar.com/our-path-forward/zero-emissions.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is a member of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation