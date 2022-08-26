DEATH WISH COFFEE'S PUMPKIN CHAI BLEND RETURNS FOR THE FALL SEASON

The Naturally Flavored Pumpkin Spiced Blend Is Back, and It's Not Just for Sweater Weather

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., The World's Strongest Coffee®, is resurrecting one of its most popular seasonal blends, Pumpkin Chai, to spice up everyone's favorite time of year. The re-launched fall favorite—made with no artificial ingredients—is anything but basic with its chai-inspired blend of cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg, resulting in a delicious, cozy, autumnal flavor.

Inspired by Death Wish Coffee's homemade chai, a staple in the coffee shop where the brand was first created, this premium blend is the perfect companion for the brisk days of fall. For the first time ever, it's available on shelves at Walmart nationwide, as well as Kroger, Publix, Albertson's, and Sprout's. Online, Pumpkin Chai is available on Amazon and deathwishcoffee.com.

Pumpkin Chai Coffee is available in the traditional 12-ounce ground and whole bean bags, as well as 10-count Death Cups, compatible with Keurig machines. The blend is made with Fair Trade Certified and USDA organic coffee beans and natural ingredients.

Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. In addition to their limited-time innovative flavored coffee offerings, the brand boasts a Dark Roast, Medium Roast, and Espresso Roast, available in whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee pods. The company also sells collectible mugs and merchandise.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and to purchase Pumpkin Chai products, visit deathwishcoffee.com/pumpkin.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.: THE WORLD'S STRONGEST COFFEE

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now consistently named Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and can be found in over 20,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company's blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, flavored coffees and Valhalla Java, are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

