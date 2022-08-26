Dogtopia Celebrates National Dog Day with Record 100 New Franchise Agreements Secured in 2022

First-Time and Existing Franchisees to Bring More Daycares to Cities Across the Country as Same-Store Sales Growth Climbs Beyond 31 Percent

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Dog Day today, Dogtopia , the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare franchise announced it has signed a record number of new franchise agreements in 2022. These deals, many of which were signed by existing franchisees looking to expand, will bring more than 100 new locations to markets across the U.S. over the next two years. In addition, the brand reported record same-store sales growth of more than 31% for the year so far.

A variety of entrepreneurs with backgrounds in childcare, hospitality, fitness, private equity and more will develop these new Dogtopia daycare centers in cities including Cleveland, OH; Fort Myers, FL; New Haven, CT; Orland Park, IL; Bakersfield, CA; Little Elm, TX; Summerville, SC; Seattle, WA; and more. Notably, three new centers being developed in Maryland with Jeff Lutton, the first franchisee to open a Dogtopia in 2007 and former Franchisee of the Year, bringing his total number of daycares to five. As a sign of confidence in the brand and financial return, 40% of the new deals are from existing Dogtopia franchisees who have signed on for more units.

"The new franchise deals, particularly those signed with existing Dogtopians, are the ultimate validation of our brand, supported by Dogtopia's position as the fastest-growing and leading brand in pet services," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "We are excited to support entrepreneurs through their development and expansion across the country and give thousands of new Dogtopia dogs a place to socialize, exercise and live their best and longest lives."

With nearly 200 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the booming pet services industry and recently ranked at #51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps all dogs live long, healthy and happy lives with services that provide canine wellness in a holistic manner.

The Dogtopia franchise family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings, and many experienced entrepreneurs who are diversifying their portfolios. With more than 31 percent same-store sales growth and AUVs nearing $1 million, Dogtopia's single-unit economics and unparalleled support is leading the pet services industry. For more information about Dogtopia or the franchise opportunity, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

