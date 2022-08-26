Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Keys® (PRNewswire)

Keys Inc. Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Keys® is an innovative online and mobile application; where users can easily facilitate, negotiate, and track and chat with any registered service providers, on the map page, in case of any lost key, lock out or roadside emergencies. Just log in to the Keys Application and get instant access to locksmiths, key duplication, and emergency roadside specialists.

Loay Jamal Alyousfi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Loay Jamal Alyousfi into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Loay has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Loay will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Keys Inc. will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Beyond excited and honored to be a part of the Forbes Business Council. Plan to grow Keys® across the globe. Forbes Councils is a perfect fit for Keys Inc. and a dream come true. Always told myself when I was a kid, that one day I'd be on Forbes. And here I am with a first to market solution; Keys App provides peace of mind in otherwise stressful situations. Keys Inc. is an Associated Locksmiths of America Associate Member and won the ALOA 2022 Best New Product Award. Growing day in and day out with the best trained Locksmith Professionals in the country coming from ALOA. Excited for the world to share in our success as we have plans of becoming a Publicly Traded Entity." – Loay Jamal Alyousfi – C.E.O. Keys Inc.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Keys Inc. – Twitter: @Keys_APP Media Contact: keys@keysapp.com

