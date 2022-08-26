PepsiCo Launches Its Historically Better Tour: Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together and Doritos® SOLID BLACK to Celebrate the Best of HBCU Culture and Talent

PepsiCo Launches Its Historically Better Tour: Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together and Doritos® SOLID BLACK to Celebrate the Best of HBCU Culture and Talent

The Multi-Campus Tour Kicks Off at the National Battle of The Bands in Houston, Texas, Celebrates Black Excellence and Inspires the Next Generation of Black Leaders

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music, sports, community, food, and culture are the hallmarks of HBCUs and this year, PepsiCo is bringing its Historically Better platform back to celebrate, elevate, and engage students as they get ready for a new year.

Kicking off at the start of HBCU football season at the National Battle of the Bands, PepsiCo launches Historically Better: Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together and Doritos SOLID BLACK, a multi-campus tour to empower and celebrate multi-generational Black changemakers. (PRNewswire)

Kicking off at the start of HBCU football season at the National Battle of the Bands, Historically Better: Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together and Doritos SOLID BLACK is a multi-campus tour that empowers and celebrates multi-generational Black changemakers. The nearly four-month tour will hit a variety of stops and culminate at the SWAC Championship game.

"With Historically Better, our goal is to utilize the power of PepsiCo's diverse brand portfolio to address inequity and level the playing field for HBCU students with an end-to-end experience that inspires them by celebrating Black excellence in all its forms," said Derek Lewis, PepsiCo, President, Multicultural. "Our breadth of programming demonstrates our commitment to HBCUs across our brands and is designed to benefit students, alumni, and fans alike. We're creating access to career opportunities, spotlighting cultural changemakers and entrepreneurs, and engaging with HBCU students at every step."

The program complements PepsiCo's larger Racial Equality Journey commitments, a five-year, more than $400 million investment to increase Black representation at PepsiCo, support and elevate Black businesses and voices, and economic opportunity in Black communities. Programming will come to life across our REJ three pillars of people, business, and community, including:

People - On-Campus Recruitment at HBCUs:

Business - Elevating Black Voices and Businesses with Doritos SOLID BLACK and Pepsi Dig In:

Community - Inspiring the Next Generation of HBCU Students:

Fans can follow @pepsistrongertogether #HistoricallyBetter for more information on the Historically Better tour and recruitment efforts as updates are released closer to event dates.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together (PST) is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – PST engaged its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries. Since then, PST has expanded its reach and impact through a variety of partnerships and initiatives, including partnerships with NBA teams, community leaders, and environmental and charitable organizations.

Driven by the PepsiCo positive (pep+) vision to catalyze positive change for people and the planet, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date and learn how to engage at http://www.pepsistrongertogether.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @pepsistrongertogether.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America