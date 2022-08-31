RemotePC™ adds Support for Chromebooks and Android Hosts for Remote Access

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC™ , a leading remote access service provider, has added new functionality to their award-winning remote desktop offering by releasing RemotePC™ Host , which allows users to securely view and manage their Android devices or Chromebooks from any mobile device, desktop, or the web.

While many businesses around the world have switched to a work from home or hybrid work model, it's important that no matter what type of device they are using to get their work done, they are able to access and manage it securely from anywhere with no interruption.

With RemotePC™, users already had the ability to access their Mac, Windows, or Linux desktop devices from anywhere, as well as being able to access those desktops from iOS and Android mobile devices. Now RemotePC™ Host users can access their Android devices and Chromebooks, making RemotePC™ one of the most versatile solutions available, helping all types of users work efficiently from wherever they are, on any device.

When accessing the remote Android device, users can leverage features such as:

Real-time screen sharing - share the screen of your Android mobile device and Chromebook with any other mobile, desktop, or web browser.

Copy-paste text - effortlessly copy text from remote Android mobile or Chromebook and paste on your local mobile device or computer.

When it comes to remote access, security is paramount, which is why RemotePC™ uses TLS v 1.2/AES-256 encryption for transferring user authentication data between remote computer and local computer. Personal Key, a unique password set for each computer, acts as an extra layer of protection.

RemotePC™ is also one of the most affordable remote access solutions for both individual users, large businesses, and everything in between:

Consumer plans start at just $19.50 /year.

For smaller businesses, pricing starts at $79.50 for the SOHO plan, which offers unlimited licenses for access to 10 computers.

The RemotePC™ Team plan offers access to 50 computers for $299.50 /year

Enterprise plan allows access to 100 computers for $599.50 /year.

Add-on purchases are offered for all business accounts if extra computers are needed.

The addition of support for Android hosts comes with no extra charge attached, letting all users take advantage of this new feature. RemotePC™ Host is available in the Google play store.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

View original content:

SOURCE IDrive Inc.