MultiGreen Properties Earns B Corporation Status

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiGreen Properties ("MultiGreen" or the "Company"), a real estate development and operating company dedicated to the building of attainable, sustainable and technology-enabled multifamily housing, is pleased to announce it has officially become a Certified B Corporation(™) (also known as B Corp). MultiGreen is one of 41 global B Corp companies within the real estate development sector to be certified.

Randy C. Norton, chairman of MultiGreen, commented: "We are incredibly proud to have joined this esteemed group of companies and organizations working towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. B Corps are forces for good and we at MultiGreen, a company founded on the principle that housing is a human right, believe we are making a positive difference, one home at a time."

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Granted by B Lab, a global non-profit organization, the B Corp Certification measures a company's entire social and environmental performance. It aims to redefine success beyond purely financial returns, to be more inclusive, balancing profit with purpose.

Lindsey Wilson, associate director of growth at B Lab U.S. and Canada, added, "We're thrilled MultiGreen has achieved B Corp certification. Since its founding, MultiGreen has committed to constructing attainable and sustainable residential housing in the U.S. markets that need it most, holding itself accountable by meeting B Lab's rigorous standards. We are pleased to welcome them to the global community of B Corps."

To achieve certification, companies must demonstrate high social and environmental performance by scoring 80 or above in the B Impact Assessment, make a legal commitment to be accountable to all stakeholders and exhibit transparency by allowing its performance to be publicly available on the B Lab website. You can view MultiGreen's here.

About MultiGreen

MultiGreen Properties is a real estate development and operating company dedicated to the construction of attainable, sustainable and technology-enabled multifamily properties. MultiGreen was co-founded in 2019 by Green Mesa Capital, a single-family office, and i(x) Net Zero (IX.), a permanently capitalized holding company listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, providing a historic opportunity to create economic growth and catalytic social impact in supply-constrained markets. The mission of MultiGreen Properties is to be a Top 25 Owner of newly constructed multifamily units by 2030, and to be recognized as a global leader in sustainable, workforce housing.

