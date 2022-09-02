Groups of up to Eight Traveling Together Can Save up to 60% with Amtrak Share Fares

Amtrak Share Fare Program Updated for Larger Groups and Bigger Discounts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing travelers with even more value, Amtrak has enhanced its popular Share Fare program so that now up to eight people traveling together can save big with a total discount as high as 60%.

Booking Share Fare travel is as easy as going to amtrak.com/sharefares. All passengers must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. The larger the group, the larger the discount.

Number of Passengers Passenger 1 Groups of 2 Groups of 3 Groups of 4 Groups of 5 Groups of 6 Groups of 7 Groups of 8 Discount Pay

Regular

Fare Pay

Regular

Fare 17% off all

Fares 30% off all

Fares 39% off all

Fares 47% off all

Fares 54% off all

Fares 60% off all

Fares

Reservations for Share Fares must be made at least two days prior to travel and are applicable on most published prices.

Share Fare deals are available across the country on Coach and Acela Business Class tickets using promo code V291 for travel on trains in the following areas.

The Northeast Corridor

Washington-Baltimore-Philadelphia-New York-Boston (Acela, Northeast Regional)

Virginia - Richmond-Norfolk-Roanoke (Northeast Regional)

California

San Francisco Bay Area / Sacramento - Bakersfield/Southern California (San Joaquins)

Illinois

Chicago - Quincy/St. Louis/Carbondale (Illinois Service)

Maine

Brunswick-Portland-Boston (Downeaster)

Michigan

Chicago - Grand Rapids/East Lansing - Port Huron/Detroit - Pontiac (Michigan Service)

Missouri

St. Louis - Jefferson City - Kansas City, MO (Missouri River Runner)

New York

New York - Albany (Adirondack)

New York - Albany - Syracuse - Rochester - Buffalo - Niagara Falls, NY (Empire Service)

New York - Albany - Syracuse - Niagara Falls, NY (Maple Leaf)

North Carolina

New York - Richmond - Raleigh - Charlotte (Carolinian / Piedmont)

Oklahoma / Texas

Oklahoma City - Fort Worth (Heartland Flyer)

Oregon / Washington

Seattle - Tacoma - Portland - Salem - Eugene (Cascades)

Vermont

Burlington-Rutland-Albany-New York (Ethan Allen Express)

St. Albans - Essex Junction (Burlington) - Springfield - New York – Washington, D.C. (Vermonter)

Sample Markets (Using Lowest Published Fares in the Markets) Ticket 1 Ticket 2 Ticket 3 Ticket 4 Ticket 5 Ticket 6 Ticket 7 Ticket 8 Average

Price with 8

Passengers New York – Washington (NER) $31.00 $31.00 $15.50 $9.30 $7.75 $4.65 $0.00 $0.00 $12.40 Chicago - Detroit $40.00 $40.00 $20.00 $12.00 $10.00 $6.00 $0.00 $0.00 $16.00 St. Louis – Kansas City $36.00 $36.00 $18.00 $10.80 $9.00 $5.40 $0.00 $0.00 $14.40 Seattle - Portland $28.00 $28.00 $14.00 $8.40 $7.00 $4.20 $0.00 $0.00 $11.20

This offer is not valid on the Amtrak Hiawatha, Capitol Corridor, Keystone Service, Canadian section of the Maple Leaf, Canadian section of the Adirondack, Canadian section of Cascades, Pacific Surfliner and Pennsylvanian.

This offer is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased and a 25% cancellation fee may apply.

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

