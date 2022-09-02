SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Greater China (TÜV Rheinland), an internationally renowned independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, remotely signed a MoU with Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd (Kingfa), a prominent global supplier of advanced materials, on August 29. Both sides have agreed to establish a joint working group on integrated solutions for sustainable development ("working group" for short) and have arrived at a consensus on the contents and the mechanism of cooperation. Participants of the signing ceremony were Dai Fuqian, Senior Vice President of Kingfa Group, Nie Delin, General Manager of Kingfa Science & Technology (USA), Dr. Wang Zelong, Director of Toy Industry of Kingfa Group and Fang Weimin, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Systems.

TÜV Rheinland signs MoU with Kingfa, for establishing a joint working group of sustainable development (PRNewswire)

According to the MoU, the two parties will establish a comprehensive solution platform for low-carbon services by leveraging the expertise, advanced certification service capabilities, and industry-leading green low-carbon material solutions of both sides. The goal of this initiative is to provide customized services to boost low-carbon transition in the toy industry, and make a contribution to decarbonization and carbon neutrality endeavors, which can continuously promote the sustainable development of the whole industry.

In his speech, Fang Weimin stated that "As a world-leading inspection, testing and certification company with a time-honored history of 150 years, TÜV Rheinland pays close attention to innovation and technology while striving to build a sustainable future, which is in line with Kingfa's philosophy. Since its inception 28 years ago, Kingfa has dedicated itself to promoting sustainable development through constant innovative low-carbon and environmentally friendly material solutions, with an aim to expand its global footprint. Both of us are perfectly in harmony in terms of the development concept." It is expected that the two sides will continue to have a deeper cooperation in the future, applying innovative product and technology to respond to the environmental and ecological problems, and jointly promote the development of a green, low-carbon and circular economy

TÜV Rheinland will join hands with Kingfa by fully leveraging the advantages of each side. Combined with the application status of advanced materials in various industries and the requirements of product ecological design under sustainable development, the two parties will deepen cooperation in the areas of environmental protection, health and safety, circular economy and carbon neutrality goal realization. By setting up the "working group", the two parties will regularly hold technical communications and interactions on the topics of domestic and overseas regulations and new technical development trends, industrial practices on sustainable development, design concepts for green and low-carbon products, as well as operational management methods. The collaboration will start in the toy industry, and then extend to other industries. Based on the top-level design logic of sustainable development, the two sides will strive to build a green supply chain, optimize an enterprise's operation and its strategic layout of sustainable development. In addition, for the jointly developed market, TÜV Rheinland will cooperate with Kingfa to provide customers with a one-stop sustainable development related comprehensive solutions.

TÜV Rheinland has a long cooperation history with Kingfa. In 2021, TÜV Rheinland issued its first Ocean Bound Plastic Certification to Kingfa, which is a milestone in the Kingfa's sustainable development voyage. Regarding the sustainable development business, TÜV Rheinland will walk with Kingfa together. The establishment of the joint working group will provide a platform for a deeper and broader cooperation between two sides, and have a far-reaching significance for enterprise customers in various industries to achieve the goal of low-carbon transformation.

With the continuous development of the green and circular economy, the importance of environment-friendly, renewable materials becomes more obvious. TÜV Rheinland, with its experience and expertise in the certification sector, is moving forward to support more companies to realize sustainable development.

