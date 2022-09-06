ANDY BY ANDERSON HAY™ AND BELSTRA'S HEINOLD® FEEDS PARTNER TO CREATE CUSTOM ALFALFA-BASED FEED PELLETS FOR YOUNG RABBITS

Custom Formula Further Segments Andy as Premium Food Producer for Small Pets

ELLENSBURG, Wash., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy by Anderson Hay™, a company specializing in selling high-quality USDA certified organic and natural Timothy hay, alfalfa, bedding, and other food for rabbits, guinea pigs and the small pet market online, and Heinold® Feeds, a well-known maker of feed pellets for rabbits since 1936, today announced a strategic partnership to create a new custom alfalfa-based feed pellet formula for young house rabbits.

Through the collaboration, Andy will market and sell the unique alfalfa-based feed pellets derived from Heinold's proprietary formula that features all-natural and high-quality ingredients, plus essential oil natural supplements. The carefully formulated alfalfa feed pellets provide natural ingredients for an optimal balance of nutrients to support muscle growth, fur quality and overall health for young or pregnant/lactating rabbits, further reinforcing Andy's commitment to provide sustainable, high-quality food products that are nutritious and delicious for young rabbits. Early product sampling had positive results.

Andy's management is pleased to partner with Heinold® Feeds to help address demand in premium food products for small pets. "It came down to expertise, reputation, quality and focus on the customer. They align with our values and philosophy of providing consistently high-quality products to feed important animals," said Mark Anderson, CEO of Andy by Anderson Hay™ and Anderson Hay & Grain.

"We are excited to partner up with Andy by Anderson Hay to bring a new line of rabbit pellets to the market. Their passion and commitment to their customers was very important to us. Together, we hope to provide a healthy, nutritious feed to rabbits across the nation," said Nick DeKryger, Vice President at Belstra, the parent company of Heinold® Feeds.

The all-in-one unique feed provides young rabbits with forage, minerals and vitamins to promote improved body condition, appetite, shiny coat, growth performance, intestinal and immune system health, and better absorption of nutrients. Alfalfa pellets, a recommended food source by veterinarians, are an ideal diet for young rabbits (under six months). The benefits of this unique recipe include easing stress and anxiety, combatting respiratory problems, stimulating circulation and promoting heart health, including agents that are antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Heinold® Feeds' parent company Belstra, an Indiana-based milling company, serves as manufacturer of the custom alfalfa pellets. Andy's sister company, Anderson Hay & Grain, in Ellensburg, Wash., handles all packaging, and Andy by Anderson Hay™ manages distribution of the alfalfa pellets to the doorsteps of small pet owners. The alfalfa-based pellet feeds for growing, lactating and gestating rabbits are available in 5, 10, and 15-pound bag options. Andy's new alfalfa-based feed pellets are available exclusively at Andy's online store at www.Andy.pet and Amazon.

About Andy

Andy by Anderson Hay™ specializes in selling high-quality USDA certified organic and natural Timothy hay, alfalfa, bedding, and other food for rabbits, guinea pigs and the small pet market online. For three generations spanning more than 50 years, the Anderson family has been feeding the world's most important animals from its happy fields in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021, Andy by Anderson Hay established a presence in the U.S. market, the vision of the families fourth generation, offering fresh, small batch forage, directly from its fields to the doorsteps of small pet owners. Known for its consistency and quality of hay year round, Andy aims to nourish small pets with all-natural hay, providing furry friends with a taste of the farm-from-the-source farm life. Andy by Anderson Hay, headquartered in Ellensburg, Washington, sells its sustainable and eco-friendly products through its online store and third-party online channels, principally Amazon. To learn more, visit www.andy.pet, and follow @andybyandersonhay on Facebook and Instagram.

About Heinold® Feeds

Belstra has been an Indiana animal feed manufacturer since 1954, and home of Action Feeds, Heinold® Feeds (acquired in 2014), NatureServe®, Evolution Show Feeds and other Belstra feed brands. Belstra is a family and employee-owned company tucked into the heart of the Midwest in DeMotte, Ind. Grounded in faith and family, we produce high quality, complete nutritional feeds and custom premixes. Belstra Milling Company's world-class feeds were built on reputation; but the company was built on service and relationships with local farmers and people whose passion is taking care of animals. For more information, visit www.Belstra.com.

