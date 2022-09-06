EYEBUYDIRECT ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER SALES AND PROMOTIONS

Promotions around frames for every style and price at the award-winning online eyewear are running throughout the entire month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is offering huge savings for shoppers during the month of September, offering exciting deals on their 3,000+ affordable and quality frames.

Consumers looking for new designer frames, blue light filtering eyewear, sunglasses, or readers should take advantage of a slew of promotions throughout the month. This month's sales are the perfect time to stock up on all your favorite frames at super low prices and, with thousands of glasses to choose from, Eyebuydirect is the one-stop shop for all your eyewear needs.

The series of sales is a special event that will allow shoppers to capitalize on competitive pricing for best-selling styles like:

Botanist ( $35 USD ): The timeless and understated shape of Botanist is stylish in itself, but the blend of finished found on this frame are what really make it shine. This black frame is complemented by its warmly shaded marble temples. The two come together to create a sleek, modern set of eyeglasses. ): The timeless and understated shape of Botanist is stylish in itself, but the blend of finished found on this frame are what really make it shine. This black frame is complemented by its warmly shaded marble temples. The two come together to create a sleek, modern set of eyeglasses.

Amity ( $29 USD ): A new limited-edition color is calling your name. A modern mixed-material frame, featuring a translucent plastic face front in a friendly orange hue. The exposed metal arms and round lenses exude femininity for a look that's fit for any face, regardles of shape or size. ): A new limited-edition color is calling your name. A modern mixed-material frame, featuring a translucent plastic face front in a friendly orange hue. The exposed metal arms and round lenses exude femininity for a look that's fit for any face, regardles of shape or size.

Cortez ( $29 USD ): A frame with exceptional class, from its sophisticated black color, bold rectangular lenses, and large stud accents. It's easy to tell that this is a style perfect for any activity. ): A frame with exceptional class, from its sophisticated black color, bold rectangular lenses, and large stud accents. It's easy to tell that this is a style perfect for any activity.

Eyebuydirect is on a mission to deliver quality eyewear at affordable prices. With frames that start at just $6, shoppers get the best bang for their buck with Eyebuydirect's September sales.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the September sales, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

