Thoma Bravo to Expand Presence Internationally with Opening of London Office

Irina Hemmers to Join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to Lead London Office

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced that it will be expanding its presence internationally with the opening of an office in London. Thoma Bravo's London office will join the firm's existing offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Miami, each of which have recently experienced tremendous growth.

As part of this expansion, Irina Hemmers will join Thoma Bravo as a Partner to lead and grow the London office and help deepen the firm's presence across Europe. The London office will serve as the firm's hub for U.K. and European deals and will allow Thoma Bravo to further access the region's rich ecosystem of innovative and fast-growing software and technology companies.

"Europe is a critical market for the growth of Thoma Bravo, and the launch of a London office represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the best software companies in the world as we continue to extend our investment strategy globally," said Orlando Bravo, a Founder and Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "I am delighted to welcome Irina to the firm, and I am confident that her extensive investing and leadership experience will help accelerate our international presence."

Hemmers will be joining from Inflexion Private Equity where she led the technology investment team as Partner and Head of Technology. Prior to that, she was a Partner at Apax Partners. Hemmers holds a BA in business administration and management from Tulane University, a master's degree in international economic and business studies from Leopold-Franzens Universität Innsbruck and an MPA in economics from Harvard Kennedy School.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $122 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

