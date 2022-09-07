Allied Universal® to Present Explosive & Firearm Detecting Canines, Risk 360®, An Allied Universal Enterprise Risk Management Approach and Thought Leadership Sessions at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2022 Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal, a global security and facility services company, will showcase explosive and firearm detecting canines and Risk 360®, an Allied Universal approach to security risk management, at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference (Booth #2710) slated for September 12-14th 2022 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The company is also proud to participate in two expert sessions at GSX 2022.

Allied Universal (PRNewswire)

"Staying ahead in a world of evolving risk with uniquely tailored security solutions for clients is our top priority," said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "Our security solutions – including manned security, risk advisory and consulting services, event services, executive protection, canine security, cutting-edge technology solutions and more – work seamlessly together to serve and safeguard customers, communities and people."

"We are seeing a growing demand for highly trained explosive mitigation canines as firearms and explosives are playing an increasingly larger role in active assailant incidents with these attacks often resulting in mass destruction and casualties," said Glen Kucera, Chief Executive Officer, MSA Security, an Allied Universal company. "This capability enhances the company's existing threat detection offerings, creating a sophisticated new solution to address the escalating active shooter and criminal threat." Canine demonstrations will be held at the Allied Universal booth #2710 on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday September 13th at 10 AM to 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM.

Demonstrations of Risk 360®, a three-level methodology designed to specifically help Allied Universal® customers better understand their security risk profiles and risk mitigation options, will be held at the Allied Universal booth #2710 on Monday September 12th and Tuesday September 13th at 1 PM to 1:30 PM and 4 PM to 4:30 PM.

"Every facility has a unique security risk profile and varying levels of risk tolerance. Risk360® is a new data approach from Allied Universal that is designed to help customers identify security risks and mitigate them through a tailored suite of integrated security solutions," said Rachelle Loyear, Vice President, Integrated Security Solutions at Allied Universal. "Beginning with the self-led online Risk360® review launching at GSX, anyone can take the initial step to understand, at a high level, what areas they might want to focus on when it comes to mitigating risk."

Allied Universal is proud to present expert sessions at GSX 2022 which include:

Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 AM to 11 AM ET – ESRM Basics: A Tactical Approach for ESRM Asset/Risk Prioritization and Documentation – Location: 401+402

Rachelle Loyear, Vice President, Integrated Security a Solutions at Allied Universal and Paul Mercer, Managing Director at Hawksight, will highlight best practices for prioritizing assets and risks and communicating those priorities back to your asset and risk owners as a key part of the ESRM life cycle. In this interactive session, tactics for identifying and prioritizing assets and risks will be discussed and the speakers will demonstrate simple documentation tactics to ensure clear communication to asset and risk owners.

Monday, September 12 at 10 AM to 11 AM ET – Continuing to Navigate the Complex Terrain of the Behavioral Health Patient – Location: 408

Lisa Terry, CPP, Vice President of Healthcare at Allied Universal, will host an interactive discussion to learn what leading practice organizations are doing to address the security issues and risks of behavioral health patients. Participants will learn how to build a program for behavioral health patient-associated violence management to better identify, assess, validate, mitigate and respond.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through a global workforce of approximately 800,000 people, we leverage best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues at approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you®. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Universal