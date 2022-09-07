Cannabis Community College Announces a New Online Education Platform

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Community College is pleased to announce the launch of its new online education platform, featuring high-value classes taught by industry experts. Students can take courses and get certified at their leisure with every course recording available on-demand. The platform also allows marketplace thought leaders from all over the world the opportunity to promote and sell their knowledge on a highly sophisticated, completely automated back-end system.

Cannabis Community College was developed by industry experts for job seekers and employees of the cannabis industry.

Cannabis Community College was specifically developed for job seekers, employees, and enthusiasts of the cannabis industry. The platform is one-of-a-kind, teaching every legal state's educational requirement to work in a licensed marijuana establishment, including state-specific compliance, standard operating procedures, and many essential courses developed to ensure that the students are properly trained with the necessary knowledge and technical skills to work in a variety of settings.

"We are kicking off the updated platform by showcasing our 5 Course Bundle titled "Cannabis Essentials" which was developed by some of the top names from several of the largest public and privately held, vertically integrated, multistate operators in the country," said Christi McAdams, CCC Chairman .

"We did this specifically for two reasons: first, to provide leverage to job seekers applying in a highly competitive market where a single job post easily produces hundreds of applicants, and second, to offer employers a simple and streamlined way to train newly hired staff."

The Cannabis Essentials 5 Course Bundle includes the following courses:

Mark Kimble . The state-specific, Compliance Essentials course taught by industry experts, Nova Cobble and Conor Gorman and advised by Pieter Hoolboom and The Cultivation Essentials course taught by master grower, Evan Marder The Dispensary Essentials course taught by dispensary owner, Brenda Gunsallus The Production Essentials course taught by Lead Extract Technician, Jordan Annalora from Body and Mind The Cultivating A Cannabis Career course taught by HR leader, Bryan Olson

In an effort to reduce barriers to entry, Cannabis Community College is providing its Cannabis Essentials 5 Course Bundle to individuals for an introductory rate of $270, a fraction of the cost of traditional higher education. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

Students and graduates from Cannabis Community College also have access to their online community, various clubs such as the Global Cannabis Industry Networking Group, and live educational webinars. They can also participate in the Cannabis Intern Project, which helps place students at licensed facilities across the country.

For more information about Cannabis Community College, visit www.cannabiscommunitycollege.com

