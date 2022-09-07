Medline invests additional $500M in medical supply inventory to boost product availability

Latest step enhances resiliency amidst continued industry-wide global supply chain challenges

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has invested an additional $500 million in incremental medical supply inventory to ensure product availability and timely delivery to the healthcare providers it serves. The investment, completed at the end of the second quarter of 2022, brings the company's total on-hand inventory to more than $4 billion and marks another step taken by Medline to help healthcare run better despite continued industry-wide global supply chain challenges.

"Our inventory management strategy has always been designed with one goal in mind – ensure that the right products are available at the right time to meet the demands of our customers and the patients in their care," said Jim Pigott, group president at Medline. "This latest investment reflects our ongoing pledge to provide reliable, superior service to healthcare systems across the continuum of care."

Medline's commitment to exceptional service is enabled by its intentionally balanced approach to global product and manufacturing diversification, which includes a product footprint spanning over 20 countries worldwide and expansive North American operations. Today, the company:

Owns and operates over 20 manufacturing facilities across North America – including surgical device reprocessing and production of infection prevention, cardiology diagnostic and incontinence products, cleansing wipes, lotions, and patient plastics.

As the market leader, manufactures over 200 million healthcare procedure kits annually in North America .

Owns and operates over 50 distribution centers throughout North America , totaling more than 28 million sq. ft. of medical-grade warehouse space.

Owns and operates its MedTrans fleet of over 1,300 trucks nationwide, enabling one-day shipping to 99% of the U.S.

Medline continues to invest in the resiliency of the supply chain through its national capital expenditure campaign, the Healthcare Resilience Initiative. Since 2018, the company has invested $2 billion in its U.S. distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and IT upgrades to further its commitment to delivering superior customer service, with an additional $400M planned for 2022.

"Medline has implemented significant infrastructure expansions to ensure the resiliency of the healthcare supply chain and to help providers activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care," said Jim Boyle, executive vice president for Medline. "As the operators of the largest U.S. supply chain of any medical-surgical manufacturer and distributor, we continue to explore new solutions for the supply chain challenges our industry faces today while also preparing for tomorrow."

Throughout the pandemic, Medline has focused on implementing new ideas to address the significant increase in demand for medical supplies nationwide, including expanding its U.S. manufacturing capabilities. The company's latest North American manufacturing expansion is the addition of Micro-Kill disinfectant wipes to its Hartland, Wis. facility operations, with production beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

