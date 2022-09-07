Reelgood for Business announces the expansion of its data licensing program into Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reelgood for Business announces today the international expansion of its award-winning metadata solutions, which empower customers with best-in-class streaming metadata.

Reelgood's award-winning technology leverages machine learning and AI to provide accurate streaming data in real time.

Reelgood's international streaming data includes localized metadata and imagery, along with streaming availability and deeplinks across a host of new international channels such as Crave and Hayu in Canada, FoxTel Now and BriBox AU for Australia, and Mubi for New Zealand, as well as leading global streaming providers such as Netflix, Disney, and HBO Max.

"We are so excited to expand our streaming catalog and availability metadata to new regions of the globe. We've built our reputation in the U.S. as the best-in-class streaming metadata in terms of quality, technology, and speed, and our international offering will be no different—our plan is to move country by country so that our non-U.S. clients can expect the same level of quality and service as our U.S. customers," says Tim Cutting, GM of Commercial. "What separates us in the data provider market is this quality, speed of delivery, and breadth of coverage."

A key differentiator of Reelgood in the streaming metadata business is its consumer arm. "We went into this space to make a consumer guide, and every metadata vendor that we used did not meet our expectations," says CEO and founder, David Sanderson, "so, we decided to build it ourselves."

Reelgood data leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, which keeps its streaming data current in real-time. This same technology is what powers Reelgood's consumer app, used by millions of people every night to find something to watch.

These new global territories and services will launch in Q4 of 2022.

About Reelgood For Business

Reelgood's commercial products are some of the most awarded and innovative in the space, as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Video in 2022, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, a Parks Associates Top Leaders in Technology in 2021, and a nominee for Most Significant Technology by TVOT in 2022. Reelgood for Business data has been integrated across voice assistants, pay TV services, search engines, AI, research and competitive analysis, and more.

For more information, see the Reelgood for Business website .

