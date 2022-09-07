Sateliot, the world's first satellite operator to provide standard 5G NB-IoT connectivity, joins IMC

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite connectivity provider Sateliot has joined the largest trade organization serving the IoT sector – the IoT M2M Council (IMC) – to raise awareness of its novel technology that seamlessly combines low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity with more traditional cellular networks and for the first time in history under standard 5G protocol. Sateliot provides connectivity for off-the-shelf, unmodified 5G NB-IoT devices covering 100% of the Earth. The IMC is comprised of 25,000 product makers/designers and enterprise users that deploy IoT solutions in a wide range of vertical markets around the globe.

"Our solution allows the same few-dollars NB-IoT RF module that works over cellular to connect, without any change in hardware, to our constellation of satellites, allowing basically seamless everywhere connectivity" says Sateliot CCO Gianluca Redolfi, who will represent the company on the IMC Board of Governors, "We look at the IMC as an ideal platform to establish thought leadership in crucial vertical markets – IMC membership will drive awareness among buyers of IoT technology."

The combined connectivity service allows for ubiquitous global coverage at a fraction of the cost for traditional satellite connectivity. Sateliot's Early Adopters Program (EAP) is still open and offers early access to the technology at better conditions, already attracting hundreds of companies interested in deploying the services. The company's first satellite was launched in March of 2021 and plans call for the launch of a broader constellation by first quarter of next year via the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (also known as the SpaceX program), with an eye towards commercialization in mid-2023.

"We welcome Sateliot and its unrivaled new technology to the IMC Board of Governors, and we expect to be hearing a lot more about it – and LEO technology in general – in the coming months," says IMC Chairman Romil Bahl, President & CEO of KORE. For its part, the IMC provides template RFPs to help its rank-and-file membership source IoT technology, organizes educational events, and provides tools to help assess IoT readiness.

About the IoT M2M Council

The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT sector. Board companies include 1NCE, Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, AVSystem, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, Fibocom, floLIVE, Ground Control, Gurtam, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, Losant, Microsoft Azure IoT, MultiTech, Pelion, Pod Group, Quectel, RevX Systems, Sateliot, Somos, Tata Communications, Telit, Utimaco, Vodafone.

View original content:

SOURCE IoT M2M Council